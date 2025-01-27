President John Mahama has constituted a seven-member committee to plan National Economic Dialogue

The president promised to convene a National Economic Dialogue within the first 120 days of his presidency

The National Economic Dialogue is expected to offer a platform for dialogue and consultation on the country's pressing development challenges

President John Mahama has constituted a seven-member National Economic Dialogue (NED) Planning Committee.

The initiative is aimed at addressing the nation’s pressing economic challenges while charting a path towards sustainable development.

A statement from the presidency said economist Dr. Ishmael Yamson leads the committee.

The committee has been tasked with organising a high-level forum to foster consultation and build consensus on policies crucial for transforming Ghana into a resilient, inclusive, and high-growth economy.

The committee is expected to present its report within four weeks.

It will also discuss policy trade-offs and build consensus on reforms needed to transform Ghana into a high-growth, inclusive, and resilient economy.

The government envisions the National Economic Dialogue to outline the actual state state of Ghana's economy, develop a homegrown fiscal consolidation programme to guide the national budget and highlight key structural reforms.

Among others, the NED Planning Committee has four weeks to submit a report outlining a comprehensive agenda and identify and invite experts in economics, energy, and agriculture to participate as speakers and panellists.

The committee is in line with the president's promise to convene a National Economic Dialogue as part of his 120-day Social Contract with Ghanaians.

Mahama sets up constitutional review committee

President Mahama established a Constitutional Review Committee on January 19 to fulfil his promise to advance the implementation of the Constitutional Review Process.

The committee includes notable members such as the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, and is chaired by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh.

The committee is expected to identify and address the gaps and challenges with the implementation of previous constitutional review in 2010 and 2023..

The constitutional review committee has also been tasked to engage key stakeholders to solicit their views on the proposals for amendment of the 1992 Constitution and make actionable recommendations aimed at enhancing democratic governance in the country.

“The composition of the Committee underscores the President’s desire to engage persons of proven expertise, dedication to the service of the nation and commitment to good governance, to manage the process.

Mahama appointments at the presidency

YEN.com.gh reported that Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President among the appointees.

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, while Nana Oye Bampoe Addo will be the Deputy Chief of Staff for Administration.

Former finance minister Seth Terkper was appointed Presidential Adviser on the Economy, as President Mahama continued to build his government.

