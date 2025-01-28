Brilliant Ayirebi SHS Boy Excels In WASSCE, Risks Losing UCC Admission Slot: "Come To My Aid"
- A young Ghanaian man has gained admission at the University of Cape Coast but risks losing his slot at the institution
- Francis Otu, a past student of Ayirebi Senior High School, bagged 3As and 5Bs in his WASSCE
- He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with the needed financial support to enable him to further his education
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A brilliant past student of the Ayirebi Senior High School in the Eastern Region has excelled in his WASSCE.
The young man, Francis Otu scored 3As and 5Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE).
Due to his academic performance and good grades in the WASSCE after WAEC released his results, the young man has been offered an admission slot at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
Upon successful enrollment, Francis will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science (Economics) at UCC.
Francis bags several awards in school
Francis left an indelible mark in the minds of his teachers and colleagues in Senior High School. The young man exhibited immense brilliance during his days at the Ayirebi SHS.
He bagged several awards including The overall best General Arts Student as well as The overall best student of his year group.
He aspires to be a great Economist, however, Francis fears this dream might never become a reality due to financial constraints.
Francis urgently needs financial support to enable him to enrol at UCC. He has an imminent deadline to settle his fees of GH2,637 to enrol in the school.
He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with the necessary financial support.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh