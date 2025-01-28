A young Ghanaian man has gained admission at the University of Cape Coast but risks losing his slot at the institution

A brilliant past student of the Ayirebi Senior High School in the Eastern Region has excelled in his WASSCE.

The young man, Francis Otu scored 3As and 5Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Exam (WASSCE).

Due to his academic performance and good grades in the WASSCE after WAEC released his results, the young man has been offered an admission slot at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Upon successful enrollment, Francis will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science (Economics) at UCC.

Francis bags several awards in school

Francis left an indelible mark in the minds of his teachers and colleagues in Senior High School. The young man exhibited immense brilliance during his days at the Ayirebi SHS.

He bagged several awards including The overall best General Arts Student as well as The overall best student of his year group.

He aspires to be a great Economist, however, Francis fears this dream might never become a reality due to financial constraints.

Francis urgently needs financial support to enable him to enrol at UCC. He has an imminent deadline to settle his fees of GH2,637 to enrol in the school.

He is therefore appealing to the general public to come to his aid with the necessary financial support.

