Seven firefighters have been admitted to the St Dominic Catholic Hospital in Akwatia and the Kade Government Hospital after suffering injuries in a vehicular accident.

The firefighters, who were en route to Otwenkwanta, were involved in an accident at Adankrono.

The fire department received an emergency call at approximately 08:37 on Sunday regarding a fuel tanker that had veered off the road at Otwenkwanta.

Eight firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately to salvage the situation.

However, at Adankrono, the fire tanker was involved in an accident while navigating a curve close to the Gaso filling station.

Initial investigations into the cause of the accident suggest a potential steering lock issue.

Following the accident, seven of the eight personnel aboard the fire truck sustained various degrees of injuries. One person survived without a scratch.

Five team members were moved to the St Dominic Hospital in Akwatia, while the driver and duty officer were taken to the Kade Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The firefighters are reportedly in stable condition and responding well to treatment.

GNFS blacklists areas that attack personnel

The Ghana National Fire Service plans to blacklist certain areas due to attacks on firefighters responding to fire incidents.

This is in response to an incident on Saturday, February 10, 2024, in Konongo, where some residents attacked fire officers they accused of having a poor response time.

The service’s Public Relations Officer ADO 1, Alex King Nartey, told YEN.com.gh that these measures were necessary to protect the service's fire equipment and personnel.

He noted that the service already battled inadequate resources and could not afford to risk its equipment in seemingly violent areas.

Nartey said the service would compile a list of blacklisted areas, noting that there had been three incidents of attacks this week alone.

He also shared some evidence of attacks on fire service personnel and equipment.

GNFS personnel injured

YEN.com.gh has reported that two fire service personnel are in critical condition in hospital after a burning building collapsed on them.

The critically injured personnel have been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon.

Two other personnel were treated and discharged after the building collapsed on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

