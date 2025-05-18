UK National, Customs Officer Arrested At Kotoka International Airport In Major Drug Bust
A major drug bust was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, May 19, 2025.
Officers from the Narcotics Control Commission arrested a British national attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics into Ghana.
3News reported that the suspect, whose name has been withheld for now, arrived in Accra aboard Emirates flight EK 787 from Thailand via Dubai.
Upon routine inspection, the commission's operatives stationed at the airport discovered two suitcases containing 92 slabs of narcotics.
According to officials, further investigations at the scene led to the identification and arrest of two accomplices believed to have been aiding the foreign national.
The suspects include a customs officer and a porter working at the Commercially Important Person section of the airport.
Both individuals were allegedly facilitating the smooth passage of the contraband through airport security.
All three suspects are currently in custody, assisting with ongoing investigations into what authorities suspect may be part of a broader international network.
Authorities are expected to charge the suspects in court once investigations are concluded.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.