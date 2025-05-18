A major drug bust was recorded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, May 19, 2025.

Officers from the Narcotics Control Commission arrested a British national attempting to smuggle a substantial quantity of narcotics into Ghana.

UK man arrested in major drug bust at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday, May 19, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

3News reported that the suspect, whose name has been withheld for now, arrived in Accra aboard Emirates flight EK 787 from Thailand via Dubai.

Upon routine inspection, the commission's operatives stationed at the airport discovered two suitcases containing 92 slabs of narcotics.

According to officials, further investigations at the scene led to the identification and arrest of two accomplices believed to have been aiding the foreign national.

The suspects include a customs officer and a porter working at the Commercially Important Person section of the airport.

Both individuals were allegedly facilitating the smooth passage of the contraband through airport security.

All three suspects are currently in custody, assisting with ongoing investigations into what authorities suspect may be part of a broader international network.

Authorities are expected to charge the suspects in court once investigations are concluded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh