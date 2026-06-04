YEN.com.gh looked at 10 cars that some Ghanaian drivers often complained about after owning them for a few months

Mechanics said fuel consumption, spare parts, and maintenance costs were among the biggest reasons some buyers regretted their choices

A Tema-based car dealer advised buyers to check running costs before paying for vehicles that looked attractive at first sight

Many car buyers in Ghana get excited when they finally drive home their dream vehicle. The paint shines, the engine sounds smooth, and friends cannot stop admiring it.

YEN.com.gh looked at 10 cars that some Ghanaian drivers often complained about after buying them for a few months. Image credit: Freepik, Kigali Car buying & selling, Young Autos

Source: TikTok

However, for some owners, that excitement begins to fade within a few months as they encounter maintenance bills, fuel costs, and repair challenges they did not anticipate.

It is important to note that no car is inherently bad. Many of the vehicles on this list are comfortable, powerful, and enjoyable to drive. The issue is that some owners underestimate the costs and responsibilities that come with them.

One vehicle that frequently comes up in conversations is the Chrysler 300. Its luxury appearance attracts many buyers, but some owners later complain about expensive spare parts and high fuel consumption, especially when driving regularly in busy cities like Accra and Kumasi.

Watch the YouTube video of the Chrysler 300 below:

Older models of the Range Rover Sport also feature on many regret lists.

The vehicle offers comfort and prestige, but maintenance expenses can quickly become overwhelming when electrical or suspension issues arise.

The BMW X5 is another popular choice that some owners struggle with after purchase. While it delivers excellent performance, mechanics often point out that repairs can be costly when major components begin to wear out.

Fuel consumption often becomes a headache

For many buyers, fuel costs become the biggest hurt after a few months. Vehicles such as the Nissan Murano, Ford Edge, and Volkswagen Touareg are regularly praised for comfort and power, but some owners later realise they spend far more on fuel than expected.

With fuel prices remaining a major concern for Ghanaian drivers, a vehicle that consumes more fuel than anticipated can put pressure on a household budget.

A car dealer, Ben Kwanpah, in Tema, explained that many buyers focus on the purchase price but forget to consider running costs.

He said:

"People often look at how attractive the car is and whether they can afford it today. Six months later, they begin asking about fuel economy, spare parts, and resale value."

Maintenance costs can change opinions

The Mercedes-Benz ML350, Chevrolet Captiva, Peugeot 407, and Dodge Journey are among vehicles that some owners say become difficult to maintain when parts are needed urgently.

According to mechanics, the challenge is not always that the cars break down frequently. Instead, finding quality replacement parts and paying for repairs can sometimes become stressful.

Before buying any vehicle, experts advise prospective owners to speak with mechanics, research spare part availability, and calculate expected fuel costs.

A car that appears affordable at the dealership may turn out to be expensive to own in the long run. For many Ghanaian drivers, the real experience of owning a car only begins after the first six months behind the wheel.

The Benz models that often test owners’ finances in Ghana. Image credit: Jajatorr, Freepik

Source: TikTok

Why some Benz models remain at workshops

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some Mercedes-Benz models looked affordable on the used car market, but their repair bills often hurt many owners.

Mechanics said ageing luxury features such as air suspension, sensors, and electronics were among the reasons some Benz cars stayed longer at workshops.

Popular models like the ML350, GL450, S-Class, C300, E350, and CLS550 were often mentioned when costly maintenance became a problem.

Source: YEN.com.gh