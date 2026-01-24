Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Rankings of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes
Football

by  Isaac Darko
3 min read
  • Cristiano Ronaldo topped the world’s highest-paid athletes list after earning a reported £194 million in 2025 through salary and endorsements
  • Boxing star Canelo Alvarez ranked closest to him, while Lionel Messi placed third and Karim Benzema was the only other footballer in the top 10
  • The 100-athlete ranking covered stars from eight sports and 28 countries, with no female athletes making the list

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out on top of a list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes, a ranking that includes competitors from eight different sports and 28 countries.

In June, Ronaldo dismissed talk of retirement by committing his future to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, signing a lucrative two-year contract.

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old reportedly earns around £488,000 per day, according to The Sun - the equivalent of £3.42 million per week, £20,357 per hour, £339.28 per minute and £5.65 per second.

He was also offered a range of perks to act as a “dream ambassador,” which could reportedly take his total earnings beyond £492 million over the course of the two-year deal.

Alongside his £178 million annual salary at Al Nassr, Ronaldo is set to receive a reported £24.5 million signing-on bonus, rising to £38 million if he activates the second year of his contract.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo leads the global rich list. A report from Sportico states he earned £194 million in 2025, made up of £149 million in salary and prize money, plus £45 million in endorsements.

The closest challenger to Ronaldo is former undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez. He signed a four-fight deal with Saudi boxing figure Turki Alalshikh in February, believed to be worth around £240 million. Alvarez earned £93 million from fights and £9 million through endorsements.

Lionel Messi sits third on the list. His salary at MLS side Inter Miami is reported to be about £45 million, while endorsements contributed £52 million, bringing his total earnings to £97 million.

Karim Benzema, now with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, is the only other footballer in the top 10. He reportedly earns £86 million, including £82 million in salary and £4 million from endorsements.

LeBron James ranks just behind New York Mets star Juan Soto in fifth place, with the Los Angeles Lakers forward earning a reported £96 million.

Sportico also noted that no female athletes made the top 100. Tennis star Coco Gauff was identified as the highest-earning woman in 2025, after topping Forbes’ list of female athletes with $33 million (£24.6 million).

Source: YEN.com.gh

