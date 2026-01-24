Cristiano Ronaldo topped the world’s highest-paid athletes list after earning a reported £194 million in 2025 through salary and endorsements

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez ranked closest to him, while Lionel Messi placed third and Karim Benzema was the only other footballer in the top 10

The 100-athlete ranking covered stars from eight sports and 28 countries, with no female athletes making the list

Cristiano Ronaldo has come out on top of a list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes, a ranking that includes competitors from eight different sports and 28 countries.

In June, Ronaldo dismissed talk of retirement by committing his future to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, signing a lucrative two-year contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Rankings of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old reportedly earns around £488,000 per day, according to The Sun - the equivalent of £3.42 million per week, £20,357 per hour, £339.28 per minute and £5.65 per second.

He was also offered a range of perks to act as a “dream ambassador,” which could reportedly take his total earnings beyond £492 million over the course of the two-year deal.

Alongside his £178 million annual salary at Al Nassr, Ronaldo is set to receive a reported £24.5 million signing-on bonus, rising to £38 million if he activates the second year of his contract.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo leads the global rich list. A report from Sportico states he earned £194 million in 2025, made up of £149 million in salary and prize money, plus £45 million in endorsements.

The closest challenger to Ronaldo is former undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez. He signed a four-fight deal with Saudi boxing figure Turki Alalshikh in February, believed to be worth around £240 million. Alvarez earned £93 million from fights and £9 million through endorsements.

Lionel Messi sits third on the list. His salary at MLS side Inter Miami is reported to be about £45 million, while endorsements contributed £52 million, bringing his total earnings to £97 million.

Karim Benzema, now with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, is the only other footballer in the top 10. He reportedly earns £86 million, including £82 million in salary and £4 million from endorsements.

LeBron James ranks just behind New York Mets star Juan Soto in fifth place, with the Los Angeles Lakers forward earning a reported £96 million.

Sportico also noted that no female athletes made the top 100. Tennis star Coco Gauff was identified as the highest-earning woman in 2025, after topping Forbes’ list of female athletes with $33 million (£24.6 million).

