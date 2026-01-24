Cristiano Ronaldo Leads Rankings of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes
- Cristiano Ronaldo topped the world’s highest-paid athletes list after earning a reported £194 million in 2025 through salary and endorsements
- Boxing star Canelo Alvarez ranked closest to him, while Lionel Messi placed third and Karim Benzema was the only other footballer in the top 10
- The 100-athlete ranking covered stars from eight sports and 28 countries, with no female athletes making the list
Cristiano Ronaldo has come out on top of a list of the world’s 100 highest-paid athletes, a ranking that includes competitors from eight different sports and 28 countries.
In June, Ronaldo dismissed talk of retirement by committing his future to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, signing a lucrative two-year contract.
The 40-year-old reportedly earns around £488,000 per day, according to The Sun - the equivalent of £3.42 million per week, £20,357 per hour, £339.28 per minute and £5.65 per second.
He was also offered a range of perks to act as a “dream ambassador,” which could reportedly take his total earnings beyond £492 million over the course of the two-year deal.
Alongside his £178 million annual salary at Al Nassr, Ronaldo is set to receive a reported £24.5 million signing-on bonus, rising to £38 million if he activates the second year of his contract.
Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo leads the global rich list. A report from Sportico states he earned £194 million in 2025, made up of £149 million in salary and prize money, plus £45 million in endorsements.
The closest challenger to Ronaldo is former undisputed super middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez. He signed a four-fight deal with Saudi boxing figure Turki Alalshikh in February, believed to be worth around £240 million. Alvarez earned £93 million from fights and £9 million through endorsements.
Lionel Messi sits third on the list. His salary at MLS side Inter Miami is reported to be about £45 million, while endorsements contributed £52 million, bringing his total earnings to £97 million.
Karim Benzema, now with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad, is the only other footballer in the top 10. He reportedly earns £86 million, including £82 million in salary and £4 million from endorsements.
LeBron James ranks just behind New York Mets star Juan Soto in fifth place, with the Los Angeles Lakers forward earning a reported £96 million.
Sportico also noted that no female athletes made the top 100. Tennis star Coco Gauff was identified as the highest-earning woman in 2025, after topping Forbes’ list of female athletes with $33 million (£24.6 million).
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.