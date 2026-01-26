Eden Hazard has already shared his view on who could win the 2026 award, even with most of the season still to play

The year has barely begun, yet Eden Hazard has already named his pick for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Although Ousmane Dembele claimed football’s top individual honour just three months ago, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid star does not expect the French winger to retain the award.

Instead, Hazard believes one of Dembele’s teammates will take the prize.

With plenty of football still to be played, including a 2026 World Cup that could heavily influence voting, the race remains wide open.

Club achievements such as domestic league titles and European trophies, along with international success, are traditionally key factors in deciding the winner.

Hazard tips Mbappe for Ballon d’Or glory

Hazard has placed his faith in Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, backing him to succeed his France teammate Dembele.

The 27-year-old has frequently been in contention for the prestigious accolade but has never lifted the trophy.

In comments to French outlet Telefoot, via OneFootball, the retired Belgian made his stance clear:

“He set the bar very high at the start of the season. Could Mbappe win the Ballon d’Or? I think he will. He’ll need to win the Champions League, La Liga, and go deep in the World Cup. But I have no doubts about him: the Ballon d’Or, he’ll get it.”

Hazard, who finished eighth in the Ballon d’Or standings in both 2015 and 2018, believes the Bernabeu star has the quality to lead both club and country to major honours, even amid a turbulent campaign for Real Madrid.

Wearing the No.10 shirt for Los Blancos, Mbappe has been in outstanding scoring form, registering 34 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt.

While the team’s overall performances have been inconsistent, highlighted by Xabi Alonso’s recent dismissal, Mbappe’s reliability in front of goal has remained unwavering.

During his early rise at AS Monaco and later Paris Saint-Germain, many expected Mbappe to inherit the throne from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as football’s dominant figure.

That level of dominance has not fully materialised, with his best Ballon d’Or finish so far being third place in 2021.

Even after playing a starring role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph as a teenager, he only placed fourth in the voting.

Hazard, however, believes that narrative is set to change, tipping Mbappe to claim the award nearly nine months before the winner is announced. He is already considered one of the frontrunners, alongside Erling Haaland, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane.

Mbappe backed to win 2026 Ballon d'Or

