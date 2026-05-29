Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has shared a worrying prediction about the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He said Ghana should seek spiritual consultation before the tournament, claiming the team looked weak spiritually

The prophet linked his latest prediction to previous comments he made about Ghana’s friendly matches

Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche has stirred discussions online after sharing a prediction about the Black Stars' chances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche claims Ghana could lose all three World Cup group matches. Image credit: Muftawu Nabila Abdulai, Eric Boahen Uche

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a church service, the founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International claimed that Ghana could struggle badly at the tournament if spiritual interventions are not made before the competition begins.

According to him, the country's football authorities should seek spiritual guidance to avoid what he described as a difficult campaign for the national team.

Prophet predicts difficult tournament for Black Stars

In a video that has since circulated on social media, Prophet Uche stated that Ghana would lose all three of its group stage matches at the World Cup if nothing changes spiritually.

He stressed that he was not joking and insisted that his comments were based on what he had seen spiritually.

He said:

"Ghana should come and see me. They will lose all three group stage matches of the competition. I'm not joking. With humility, they should come for consultation so I can help."

The prophet further argued that football is influenced by spiritual forces and suggested that Ghana's current spiritual condition in relation to football is weak.

According to him, physical preparations alone may not be enough to guarantee success at the World Cup.

References previous football predictions

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche also pointed to some of his previous football-related predictions as reasons why his latest comments should be taken seriously.

He claimed that he had earlier spoken about Ghana's friendly matches and suggested that events unfolded as he had anticipated.

He added:

"It's the spirit that we use to play ball. In the spiritual world, the team is weak. When the matches are about to be played, I will come and tell the scoreline. When I said they would lose the friendlies, they lost them, right?"

Watch the X video below of his prediction:

His remarks have generated mixed reactions among football fans, with some agreeing that spiritual support has always played a role in Ghanaian football, while others believe success at the World Cup will depend on the team's preparation, tactics, and performances on the pitch.

The Black Stars are expected to continue preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Ghanaians hope for a strong showing at the tournament.

Whether Prophet Uche's prediction comes to pass remains to be seen, but his comments have already added another layer of conversation to Ghana's World Cup journey.

Prophet Clement returns with another football prophecy after Arsenal's league success. Image credit: PSG, Arsenal, Prophet Clement prophecy

Source: Instagram

Prophet Clement prophesied the UCL final outcome

Previously, YEN.com.gh Wordlight Revival Centre pastor Prophet Clement shared another football prophecy during a church service.

The preacher links the colours worn by a church member to what he believes could happen in the Champions League clash.

His latest prediction comes after many football fans revisited his earlier comments connected to Arsenal's league success.

Source: YEN.com.gh