Government Revokes 278 Small-Scale Mining Licenses Over Regulatory Breaches
The government has revoked 278 small-scale mining licenses nationwide.
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stated that the affected firms had been operating without permits and were flouting regulations.
A ministry spokesperson shared a list of the companies which had been sanctioned.
The revocation targeted operators who failed to meet environmental and safety requirements or continued mining activities beyond their license validity period.
This latest development signals the government’s tougher approach to sector reform as part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices.
Source: YEN.com.gh
