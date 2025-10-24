The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has revoked 278 small-scale mining licenses nationwide

The government has revoked 278 small-scale mining licenses nationwide.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources stated that the affected firms had been operating without permits and were flouting regulations.

Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah revokes licenses of 278 small-scale mining licenses. Credit: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

The revocation targeted operators who failed to meet environmental and safety requirements or continued mining activities beyond their license validity period.

This latest development signals the government’s tougher approach to sector reform as part of a broader strategy to promote sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices.

