The Government of Ireland announced new visa requirements on its official website

Nationals of Saint Lucia, Nicaragua, and Saint Kitts and Nevis were affected by the policy change

The mandate was scheduled to take effect on June 15, 2026

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The Government of Ireland announced new visa requirements on June 11, 2026, via its official website.

The updated rules mandate that citizens from specific global regions must secure entry documents before arrival.

Ireland announces new visa requirements for Saint Lucia, Nicaragua, and Saint Kitts and Nevis. Image credit: iStock

Source: UGC

Under the new directive, nationals of Saint Lucia, Nicaragua, and Saint Kitts and Nevis will be required to obtain a visa before travelling to Ireland. This major immigration adjustment is scheduled to take effect on June 15, 2026.

The decision reflects a broader strategy to coordinate border entry mechanisms across European destinations. Officials indicated that the step was necessary to update the state's processing rules.

The Minister for Migration, Colm Brophy, explained the structural purpose behind the operational change. He noted that the policy update helps bring the country's border rules closer to nearby regional allies.

“This is a carefully considered decision that brings Ireland more closely in line with the approach taken in the United Kingdom and across Europe,” Brophy said.

Check out the latest Ireland visa details in the Instagram post below.

Ghanaian nurse dies in Ireland

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that tributes have been paid to a Ghanaian midwife in Ireland, Grace Aseidua Benyin, whose body was found in December 2025 after she had gone missing for a month.

Benyin had been reported missing from Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Since her death was confirmed, the community of Clonmel has come together to honour the late midwife by launching a fundraiser to support her funeral costs and her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh