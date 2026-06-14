Avinu Innocentia, a 20-year-old UCC student, has been officially identified after her body was found at Hutchland Beach

Police say the first physical inspection showed no immediate marks of assault, as investigations continue

Her body remains at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy

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The Cape Coast District Police Command has confirmed the identity of the young woman whose body was washed ashore at Hutchland Beach, bringing a major development in a case that has attracted widespread attention across the Central Region.

Latest investigation update on death of UCC student Avinu Innocentia. Image credit: Innocentia, UCC

Source: Facebook

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Avinu Innocentia, a second-year student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC). Her identity was officially confirmed after family members responded to a public appeal by the police and visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary.

The tragic discovery was made on Friday, June 12, 2026, when the body of a young woman was found washed ashore at Hutchland Beach.

The incident immediately sparked concern among residents and members of the university community, with many awaiting updates from investigators.

Family confirms UCC student's identity

According to information released by the police, family members, accompanied by the Dean of Students of the University of Cape Coast and police officials, visited the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary to formally identify the body.

The identification process marked a significant step in the ongoing investigation, allowing authorities to notify the wider university community and continue efforts to establish exactly what happened before the student's death.

The confirmation has left many students and residents saddened, with tributes beginning to emerge for the young woman whose life ended under circumstances that remain unclear.

Police continue investigation into death

According to Atl FM have also carried out a physical examination of the body in the presence of family members. Police indicated that the inspection did not show any immediate physical marks suggesting assault.

Meanwhile, the regional crime scene team has visited Hutchland Beach and processed the area where the body was discovered. The exercise forms part of efforts to gather evidence and reconstruct the events leading to the incident.

Authorities have stressed that investigations remain active and that all possible leads are being examined.

Autopsy expected to determine cause

Despite the latest breakthrough, key questions surrounding the case remain unanswered. The body is still being kept at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary pending an autopsy.

Check out the Facebook post below:

What we know so far about the death of UCC student Avinu Innocentia. Image credit: Atl FM

Source: Facebook

Investigators believe the post-mortem examination will play a crucial role in establishing the exact cause of death and helping determine whether any criminal activity was involved.

The management of the University of Cape Coast and the student body have been informed of the development as police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The case has generated significant public interest, with many Ghanaians hoping the ongoing investigation and autopsy findings will provide answers to the tragic death of the young UCC student.

A UPSA student has died following an unfortunate electric accident at home. Photo credit: Loop Images/Getty Images, WTVGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

UPSA student died by accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A 20-year-old student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, has died in a suspected electric accident at his residence.

According to preliminary accounts, the student came into contact with a section of a wall that had become electrified.

The incident has triggered conversations about accountability and safety in densely populated communities.

Source: YEN.com.gh