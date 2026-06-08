Greater Accra and other regions in Ghana will experience continuous rainfall throughout June 8, 2026

Parts of Ghana will see variably cloudy weather with mist and fog reducing visibility in hilly areas

Intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely from the afternoon into the evening across several sectors

Rains are expected to continue throughout the day in Accra and other parts of Ghana, according to a Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast.

In general, variably cloudy weather will dominate in the early hours of the morning across all sectors, amidst misty or foggy conditions over hilly and forested areas, which will reduce visibility range.

Rains are expected to continue throughout the day in Accra and other parts of Ghana on June 8. Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

There is the likelihood of some areas experiencing intermittent slight rain along the coast and parts of the forest belt.

The day is expected to progress with sunny intervals with the possibility of thunderstorms or rain from the afternoon into the evening hours over portions of the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency shared the update with areas to be affected in an X post.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh