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Thunderstorm Warning: More Rains Expected Today June 8, Ghana Meteo Shares Areas to Be Affected
Ghana

Thunderstorm Warning: More Rains Expected Today June 8, Ghana Meteo Shares Areas to Be Affected

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
1 min read
  • Greater Accra and other regions in Ghana will experience continuous rainfall throughout June 8, 2026
  • Parts of Ghana will see variably cloudy weather with mist and fog reducing visibility in hilly areas
  • Intermittent rain and thunderstorms are likely from the afternoon into the evening across several sectors

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Rains are expected to continue throughout the day in Accra and other parts of Ghana, according to a Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast.

In general, variably cloudy weather will dominate in the early hours of the morning across all sectors, amidst misty or foggy conditions over hilly and forested areas, which will reduce visibility range.

Rains are expected to continue throughout the day in Accra and other parts of Ghana
Rains are expected to continue throughout the day in Accra and other parts of Ghana on June 8. Credit: Lucas Mukasa/Donwilson Odhiambo
Source: Getty Images

There is the likelihood of some areas experiencing intermittent slight rain along the coast and parts of the forest belt.

The day is expected to progress with sunny intervals with the possibility of thunderstorms or rain from the afternoon into the evening hours over portions of the coastal, middle, transition and northern sectors.

Read also

Thunderstorm warning: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face rainfall today, June 7

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency shared the update with areas to be affected in an X post.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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