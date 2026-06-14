Omar Artan will still receive his World Cup salary despite being removed from the tournament’s referee list

The Somali referee was denied entry into the host countries after US authorities raised security concerns

FIFA’s record referee payment means Artan is still set for a significant financial payout

Omar Artan will still receive a significant amount of money from the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being unable to officiate at the tournament after being denied entry into the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Somali referee’s situation has become one of the most talked-about visa controversies at this summer’s tournament, with several players, officials and fans facing entry challenges. However, few cases have attracted as much attention as the 34-year-old’s.

Omar Artan: How Much Banned Referee Could Still Earn From the 2026 World Cup After FIFA Decision

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Artan arrived in the United States ahead of the World Cup but was stopped by border officials for several hours. Initial reports suggested the issue was linked to problems with his ESTA application and visa documents.

However, the US government later explained that the decision to deny him entry was linked to alleged concerns over possible ties to a terrorist organisation.

Artan was eventually sent back to Somalia. Although there were attempts to find a way for him to officiate matches in the other host countries, FIFA ultimately removed him from the referee list for the entire tournament.

Despite missing out on the biggest assignment of his career, a FIFA decision means Artan will still receive a major financial payout.

FIFA decision keeps Artan’s World Cup earnings alive

According to BBC Sport, FIFA has confirmed that Artan will still be paid his World Cup salary despite not taking charge of any matches during the tournament.

The decision comes after the referee, who was named the 2025 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Referee of the Year, was also invited to officiate the UEFA Super Cup between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa in Salzburg, Austria, on August 12.

After returning home, Artan thanked “my people and my country” for their support and has vowed to continue his journey with the aim of refereeing at the 2030 World Cup.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a historic 2025 campaign, becoming the first Somali referee to officiate a continental final. In June 2025, he handled the second leg of Pyramids FC’s African Champions League final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns.

FIFA later selected Artan for the U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he officiated three matches, including the third-place play-off.

At the end of the year, he also took charge of two group-stage matches at the Africa Cup of Nations, after previously appearing at the tournament in 2024.

How much Omar Artan will earn from the World Cup

According to The Times, World Cup referees will each earn a record-breaking $100,000 (around £75,000) for their involvement in the tournament.

The figure is around double what officials earned at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and reflects FIFA’s efforts to reward top referees while also accounting for the expanded 48-team format and increased demands surrounding the competition.

The payment does not include possible performance bonuses, which are awarded as referees progress into the knockout stages of the tournament.

Artan will miss out on those additional bonuses because he will not be involved beyond the group stage appointments he was expected to receive before FIFA made its final decision.

However, with FIFA still honouring his base payment, the Somali official is expected to collect a five-figure windfall despite missing the tournament due to the visa controversy.

Source: YEN.com.gh