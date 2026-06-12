Toyota Camry remains one of the most sought-after saloon cars in Ghana, with prices ranging from under GH₵80,000 to over GH₵600,000

Older "Muscle" and early "Spider" models are still popular among buyers looking for reliability on a budget

Newer Camry generations continue to command premium prices due to their modern features and fuel efficiency

The Toyota Camry remains one of the most popular saloon cars in Ghana, thanks to its reliability, comfort, and strong resale value.

Toyota Camry prices in Ghana: What to expect across different models in 2026. Image credit: Freepik, mpautogroup, kaysmotors

Source: TikTok

Whether it is used for personal transportation, ride-hailing services, or family trips, the Camry continues to attract buyers across different budgets.

Over the years, several generations of the vehicle have become household names among Ghanaian motorists, with nicknames such as "Muscle" and "Spider" helping distinguish the various models on the market.

Toyota Camry Muscle prices

The 2007 to 2011 Toyota Camry, popularly known as the "Muscle," remains a favourite among buyers looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle.

Despite being over a decade old, many of these cars are still in good condition and continue to perform well on Ghanaian roads.

Check out the YouTube video of the Toyota Camry below:

Depending on mileage, condition, and whether the vehicle is foreign or locally used, prices typically range between GH₵75,000 and GH₵120,000. Well-maintained versions can sometimes sell for even more.

Toyota Camry Spider prices

The next generation, known as the "Spider," covers the 2012 to 2014 models and is widely regarded as one of the most attractive Camry designs.

The vehicle offers a more modern appearance, improved fuel efficiency, and better interior features than the Muscle generation. As a result, demand remains high among buyers.

Current market prices generally range from GH₵110,000 to GH₵180,000, although cleaner foreign-used examples can attract higher figures.

Toyota Camry facelift prices

The facelifted Spider models produced between 2015 and 2017 continue to enjoy strong popularity in Ghana. These vehicles introduced updated styling, improved technology, and additional comfort features.

Because they strike a balance between affordability and modernity, they are among the most sought-after Camry models on the used market.

Prices typically range between GH₵140,000 and GH₵220,000, depending on condition and specification.

Toyota Camry new-shape prices

The XV70 generation, introduced in 2018, brought a more aggressive design, advanced safety features, and improved driving dynamics.

These models appeal to buyers seeking a more premium experience without stepping into luxury-brand territory. Depending on the year and trim level, prices usually range from GH₵180,000 to GH₵350,000.

Newer versions from 2021 onwards can cost between GH₵350,000 and GH₵700,000 or more.

Model Year Popular Name Estimated Price Range 2007-2011 Muscle GH₵75,000 - GH₵120,000 2012-2014 Spider GH₵110,000 - GH₵180,000 2015-2017 Facelift Spider GH₵140,000 - GH₵220,000 2018-2020 New Shape GH₵180,000 - GH₵350,000 2021-2025 Latest Generation GH₵350,000 - GH₵700,000+

Expert comment on the Toyota Camry value

Auto expert Ben Kwanpah said the Toyota Camry remains one of the most reliable cars on the Ghanaian market.

"The Camry's biggest strengths are durability, comfort, and the availability of spare parts. That is why models such as the Muscle and Spider continue to hold their value and remain popular among Ghanaian buyers," he said.

YEN.com.gh gives a rough estimate of the clearing cost of the Toyota Vitz at the Tema Port, and expert advice. Image credit: eurostarshipping, Freepik

Source: UGC

Rough cost of Toyota Vitz port clearance

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that buyers looking to import Toyota Vitz vehicles often have to factor in port clearing costs before making a decision.

The amount can vary depending on model year, engine size, valuation, and other import-related charges, with newer versions generally more expensive.

Source: YEN.com.gh