Former Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM News Editor Ohene Gyan has reportedly died.

The news has left colleagues and media practitioners mourning across the Western Region.

Tributes continue to pour in as many remember his contribution to Ghanaian journalism.

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The Ghanaian media industry is mourning following reports of the death of respected journalist and former news editor, Ohene Gyan Emmanuel.

Ohene Gyan's reported death leaves media industry in mourning. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

According to information shared by Offei Wonuanie through the Wonuanie Speaks platform, the broadcaster passed away, leaving colleagues, friends and media practitioners in dismay.

Ohene Gyan was widely known in the Western Region media landscape, having served as News Editor for Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM.

Throughout his career, he built a reputation as a dedicated journalist who was passionate about news gathering, current affairs and public service broadcasting.

Ohene Gyan's death announced

The news of his passing has triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with many expressing disbelief and extending condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues.

Check the Facebook post of his death announcement below:

Although details surrounding his death have not yet been made public, tributes continue to pour in from members of the media fraternity who remember him for his professionalism and commitment to journalism.

In a Facebook post announcing the sad development, Wonuanie Speaks described the news as devastating and extended sympathies to the media fraternity, particularly those in the Western Region, where Ohene Gyan made a significant impact through his work.

Check out the Facebook post below:

His years behind the microphone and in the newsroom helped shape news coverage at the stations he worked for, earning him the respect of listeners and fellow journalists alike.

Gyan's career at Skyy Power & Empire FM

Before his reported passing, Ohene Gyan established himself as a respected voice in Ghana's media industry through his work with Skyy Power 93.5 FM and Empire 102.7 FM.

He served as News Editor at both stations, playing a key role in news gathering, content production and the delivery of credible information to audiences, particularly in the Western Region.

Known for his professionalism and dedication to journalism, Ohene Gyan contributed to the growth of local radio news and helped shape public discourse through his work in the newsroom. His years of service earned him the admiration of colleagues, listeners and many within Ghana's media fraternity.

Media fraternity mourns Ohene Gyan

The announcement has also sparked conversations about the pressures and challenges faced by media professionals, with many calling on journalists to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

As news of his death continues to spread, tributes are expected from former employers, media organisations and personalities who worked closely with him over the years.

For many in the industry, Ohene Gyan will be remembered as a committed broadcaster whose contribution to journalism touched countless lives.

The family is yet to officially announce funeral arrangements and further details regarding his passing.

A former Student Representative Council (SRC) Executive at the Accra Technical University, Bernard Abban, reportedly dies in an accident in Tema. Image credit: @temajesusofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Former ATU SRC executive reported dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Former ATU SRC PRO Bernard Abban, a Mechanical Engineering graduate, was reported dead after a car crash at Tema Community 8 on June 7, 2026.

CCTV footage of the accident surfaced online, showing a speeding pickup truck striking the pedestrian, who did not survive the impact.

Grief deepened after a video emerged showing Abban dancing joyfully at a friend's wedding just a day before the fatal accident.

Source: YEN.com.gh