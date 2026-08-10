Several modern Chinese mini electric cars now have purchase prices starting close to GH¢50,000

Models from Chery, Zhidou, Bestune and Geely combine compact sizes with modern EV technology

Ghanaian buyers should remember that shipping, duties and registration would increase the final cost

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Buying a modern-looking car for around GH¢50,000 may sound unrealistic in Ghana, but China’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market is producing some affordable options.

YEN.com.gh lists modern Chinese EVs selling from around GH¢50,000 that would be affordable choices for Ghanaian motorists. Image credit: Freepik, Changan, topev

Source: UGC

Several mini electric vehicles designed mainly for city driving now cost between approximately GH¢50,000 and GH¢90,000 at Chinese retail or export prices.

Using the Bank of Ghana interbank rate of roughly GH¢11.69 to one US dollar, some models come remarkably close to the GH¢50,000 mark.

These cars are generally small four-seaters designed for commuting, short trips and congested urban areas rather than long-distance travelling.

Chinese cars selling for about GH¢50,000

One of the cheapest options is the Zhidou Rainbow. Current export listings place a single unit at roughly GH¢52,100, while bulk orders can fall below GH¢50,000 per vehicle.

The compact electric hatchback offers four seats, with versions capable of around 200 kilometres of claimed range.

The Chery QQ Ice Cream is another eye-catching option. Current 2026 export listings put the tiny EV at approximately GH¢51,400 to GH¢58,500, depending on the supplier and specification.

Chery's official Chinese-market pricing can, however, be higher, so buyers would need to compare individual offers carefully.

There is also the Bestune Pony, one of China's colourful modern mini EVs. The 2026 model has a Chinese starting price equivalent to approximately GH¢56,100, with higher trims rising towards GH¢73,600.

More options above GH¢50,000

Buyers willing to stretch their budget can consider the Geely Panda Mini. A 2024 200km version is priced at roughly GH¢65,700, while newer 2026 versions cost more depending on specification.

The Panda Mini can accommodate four occupants and is built primarily for urban use.

The Changan Lumin also enters the conversation at around GH¢72,600 for a 2026 205km version. Meanwhile, the updated Wuling Hongguang Mini EV starts at approximately GH¢72,500, with higher variants approaching GH¢89,000.

For Ghanaians, however, these figures should be treated as vehicle prices rather than final Ghana prices. Shipping, insurance, import duties, clearing charges and registration would push the landed cost higher.

Still, these mini EVs show that modern Chinese cars priced around the GH¢50,000–GH¢70,000 bracket do exist, particularly for buyers prepared to import directly.

Modern Chinese compact cars and their prices

Chinese car Approx. price Claimed range Seating Zhidou Rainbow GH¢50,000–GH¢52,000 Up to 205 km 4 Chery QQ Ice Cream GH¢51,000–GH¢59,000 Up to 205 km 4 Bestune Pony GH¢56,000–GH¢74,000 Up to 222 km 4 Geely Panda Mini From GH¢66,000 Up to 200 km 4 Changan Lumin From GH¢73,000 Around 205 km 4 Wuling Hongguang Mini EV GH¢73,000–GH¢89,000 Up to 215 km 4

Smiles Garrix compares SU7 Ultra to Bugatti

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto expert, Smiles Garrix, said Chinese cars are dominating local roads because they offer high performance and advanced technology at far lower prices than European luxury brands.

He used the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra as an example, claiming it can compete with hypercars like the Bugatti Chiron while costing under $80,000, and includes premium tech features as standard, unlike many European brands that charge extra.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh