Thousands of Ronaldo fans descended on Funchal Cathedral in Madeira after rumours spread that the Portugal star was marrying Georgina Rodriguez there

The wedding at the cathedral belonged to a completely unconnected couple, Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, who had returned from France to wed

Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro called the situation 'surreal', questioning why fans believed reports that Ronaldo himself had never confirmed

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Thousands of Cristiano Ronaldo supporters were left stunned after gathering outside Funchal Cathedral on Saturday, believing they were about to witness the Portuguese superstar marry Georgina Rodriguez.

Rumours had spread that Ronaldo and Georgina were planning to tie the knot in Madeira, prompting huge crowds to descend on Funchal city centre in anticipation of what could have been one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year.

Cristiano Ronaldo Responds After Thousands Swarm Bride at Wedding in Madeira

Source: Twitter

But there was just one problem - Ronaldo wasn't getting married.

The wedding taking place at Funchal Cathedral was actually for Fabio Ramos and Fatima Nicole Cunha Teixeira, a couple living in France who had returned to their homeland to celebrate their marriage.

The pair have absolutely no connection to Ronaldo.

Father Marcos Goncalves, the cathedral's parish priest who conducted the ceremony, confirmed the misunderstanding.

“I can tell you that they are nothing to do with Cristiano Ronaldo. This is the only wedding taking place here today,” he said.

Despite the clarification, the enormous crowd outside created a chaotic situation for the unsuspecting bride.

Nicole arrived at the cathedral in a grey Rolls-Royce but struggled to reach the entrance as hundreds of fans surrounded the vehicle, convinced that Georgina was inside.

At one point, a member of the wedding party desperately tried to clear a path by shouting:

“This is not Georgina!”

The confusion was so severe that Funchal Cathedral later acknowledged the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the ceremony.

Ronaldo's Family Responds to Bizarre Scene

Ronaldo's older sister, Elma Aveiro, reacted to footage of the huge crowd outside the cathedral on social media, questioning why people had assumed her brother would be getting married without an official announcement.

She criticised the media for spreading speculation and accused outlets of creating stories without knowing the facts.

Large crowds also gathered outside the luxurious five-star Savoy Palace in Funchal after rumours claimed the hotel would host Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding celebration.

After the ceremony, Funchal Cathedral shared a photograph of the newlyweds on Facebook alongside a message describing the unprecedented chaos.

The cathedral said it had “never seen anything like this” and revealed that it had been extremely difficult for the bride to enter the church because of the crowds of journalists and tourists outside.

The church eventually had to be closed so the couple could complete their ceremony peacefully.

The rumours were particularly believable because Ronaldo has previously spoken publicly about his plans to marry Georgina.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the Portugal captain said he hoped to arrive at his wedding with the World Cup trophy and revealed that he intended to marry Georgina because he believed the time was right.

“I’m going to marry her because I believe it’s the right time,” Ronaldo said.

“Not just because she’s the mother of my children but because she’s the person I love most.”

The couple first met in 2016 when Georgina was working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

However, Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro claimed in an interview with TV 7 Dias last month that no wedding date had been scheduled for 2026.

“There’s no set date,” Katia said. “This year I won’t be wearing a wedding dress, neither for myself nor for him.”

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Source: YEN.com.gh