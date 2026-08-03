One-bedroom apartments for GH₵1,300 or less still exist in parts of Accra, but renters must search beyond the most expensive neighbourhoods

Weija, Ablekuma, Nungua, Amasaman, Bortianor and communities around the Kasoa boundary offer some of the more realistic options

Transport, water, electricity, agency fees and rent advance can make a seemingly affordable apartment expensive

With rental prices rising across Accra, finding a decent one-bedroom apartment for GH₵1,300 or less now requires patience, flexibility and careful research.

Looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Accra? These areas fit a GH₵1,300 budget. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The budget is still workable, but prospective tenants must look beyond the city’s premium residential neighbourhoods and manage their expectations.

In areas such as East Legon, Osu, Cantonments, Labone and Airport Residential Area, GH₵1,300 is unlikely to secure a standard one-bedroom apartment.

More realistic opportunities are found in developing communities and places farther from central Accra.

Accra areas where GH₵1,300 still works

Renters searching within this budget can focus on Weija, Tetegu, Ablekuma, Nungua, Amasaman, Bortianor and parts of Ga East. Properties may also appear around Dodowa, Katamanso and communities close to the Kasoa boundary.

Area Possible monthly range What renters should expect Amasaman GH₵900–GH₵1,300 Basic apartments with longer travel times Ablekuma GH₵1,000–GH₵1,300 Chamber-and-hall or small self-contained units Weija and Tetegu GH₵1,100–GH₵1,300 Affordable units, but traffic can be a challenge Nungua outskirts GH₵1,100–GH₵1,300 Older properties or units inside compound houses Bortianor GH₵900–GH₵1,300 Developing surroundings and possible water challenges Kasoa boundary GH₵700–GH₵1,200 Lower rent but higher transport costs

Note: These are estimated search ranges. Actual prices may vary depending on the condition of the apartment, exact location, utilities and rent advance.

At this price, many properties described as one-bedroom apartments may actually be basic chamber-and-hall units or single-room self-contained apartments with a private toilet, bathroom and kitchen.

Some may be located in older buildings or unfinished compounds.

The best deals are not always advertised online. Speaking to residents, caretakers, shop owners and local agents can help tenants discover available properties before they reach major listing platforms.

Hidden costs behind cheap Accra apartments

A GH₵1,300 apartment may look affordable until transport, utilities and agency charges are included. Someone working in central Accra could save on rent but spend heavily travelling from Amasaman, Dodowa or the Kasoa area every day.

Renters should confirm whether the property has a separate electricity meter, regular water supply, proper drainage, security and accessible roads. They must also ask about water bills, waste collection, maintenance and agent commission.

Before paying, tenants should inspect the apartment personally, confirm the landlord’s identity and demand a written tenancy agreement and receipt.

Finding a one-bedroom apartment in Accra for GH₵1,300 or less remains possible. However, the smartest choice is not necessarily the cheapest apartment, but the one whose total living cost remains manageable.

Construction company shows path to low-income housing

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.

He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh