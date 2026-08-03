Finding a One-Bedroom Apartment in Accra for GH₵1,300 Monthly or Less
- One-bedroom apartments for GH₵1,300 or less still exist in parts of Accra, but renters must search beyond the most expensive neighbourhoods
- Weija, Ablekuma, Nungua, Amasaman, Bortianor and communities around the Kasoa boundary offer some of the more realistic options
- Transport, water, electricity, agency fees and rent advance can make a seemingly affordable apartment expensive
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With rental prices rising across Accra, finding a decent one-bedroom apartment for GH₵1,300 or less now requires patience, flexibility and careful research.
The budget is still workable, but prospective tenants must look beyond the city’s premium residential neighbourhoods and manage their expectations.
In areas such as East Legon, Osu, Cantonments, Labone and Airport Residential Area, GH₵1,300 is unlikely to secure a standard one-bedroom apartment.
More realistic opportunities are found in developing communities and places farther from central Accra.
Accra areas where GH₵1,300 still works
Renters searching within this budget can focus on Weija, Tetegu, Ablekuma, Nungua, Amasaman, Bortianor and parts of Ga East. Properties may also appear around Dodowa, Katamanso and communities close to the Kasoa boundary.
Area
Possible monthly range
What renters should expect
Amasaman
GH₵900–GH₵1,300
Basic apartments with longer travel times
Ablekuma
GH₵1,000–GH₵1,300
Chamber-and-hall or small self-contained units
Weija and Tetegu
GH₵1,100–GH₵1,300
Affordable units, but traffic can be a challenge
Nungua outskirts
GH₵1,100–GH₵1,300
Older properties or units inside compound houses
Bortianor
GH₵900–GH₵1,300
Developing surroundings and possible water challenges
Kasoa boundary
GH₵700–GH₵1,200
Lower rent but higher transport costs
Note: These are estimated search ranges. Actual prices may vary depending on the condition of the apartment, exact location, utilities and rent advance.
At this price, many properties described as one-bedroom apartments may actually be basic chamber-and-hall units or single-room self-contained apartments with a private toilet, bathroom and kitchen.
Some may be located in older buildings or unfinished compounds.
The best deals are not always advertised online. Speaking to residents, caretakers, shop owners and local agents can help tenants discover available properties before they reach major listing platforms.
Hidden costs behind cheap Accra apartments
A GH₵1,300 apartment may look affordable until transport, utilities and agency charges are included. Someone working in central Accra could save on rent but spend heavily travelling from Amasaman, Dodowa or the Kasoa area every day.
Renters should confirm whether the property has a separate electricity meter, regular water supply, proper drainage, security and accessible roads. They must also ask about water bills, waste collection, maintenance and agent commission.
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Before paying, tenants should inspect the apartment personally, confirm the landlord’s identity and demand a written tenancy agreement and receipt.
Finding a one-bedroom apartment in Accra for GH₵1,300 or less remains possible. However, the smartest choice is not necessarily the cheapest apartment, but the one whose total living cost remains manageable.
Construction company shows path to low-income housing
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a construction firm had shown how anyone earning a GH₵2,000-GH₵2,500 salary could still build their home.
He advised starting with land, working with an architect to design within a budget, and letting a contractor break down costs into manageable stages.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.