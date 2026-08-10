Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin warned NPP party executives that politics is a spiritual exercise requiring divine protection

The remarks, delivered at an Effutu Dream gathering in Ghana's Central Region on July 20, 2026, have resurfaced following the death of NPP figure Beatrice Owarewa Siaw

Siaw, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Mampong, passed away on August 8, 2026, prompting Ghanaians to revisit Afenyo-Markin's message

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A video of Minority Leader and Effutu Member of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin urging NPP executives to seek spiritual protection before entering politics has gained renewed attention following the sudden death of Beatrice Owarewa Siaw, a prominent party figure and aspiring parliamentary candidate.

Minority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin's spiritual warning to politicians resurfaces after Beatrice Siaw's tragic death. Image credit: AsaaseRadio, AlexanderAfenyo-Markin

Source: Facebook

The footage, filmed on July 20, 2026, at a New Patriotic Party gathering in Ghana's Central Region under the "Effutu Dream" banner, shows Afenyo-Markin addressing a seated audience of party officials with a direct caution.

"Politics is a spiritual exercise. Don't do it with your bare eyes. I repeat one more time. Politics is a spiritual exercise. It's not for the bare eye. Call on your God and count your aid at your crossroads," he told the gathering, closing with a prayer for the NPP, the Central Region, and Ghana as a whole.

Afenyo-Markin's warning trends after Beatrice Siaw's death

The clip, shared widely across social media, drew significant engagement after it was linked to the death of Siaw, who was affectionately known as Nana Yaa.

Siaw, a businesswoman and philanthropist, died on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

She had been actively pursuing the NPP parliamentary candidacy for the Asante Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region ahead of the 2028 general elections, and served on the party's Council of Patrons.

Her frequent media appearances made her sudden passing all the more unexpected, prompting questions from Ghanaians about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Reactions to Afenyo-Markin's message on spirituality

The resurfaced video drew a range of responses online.

@Christopher Asare wrote:

"I wonder how some people 🤔 downplay the importance of spirituality. Life is spiritual, and the spiritual realm influences the physical world we see. Pray, remain humble, and be docile to the Almighty God, seeking His protection, wisdom, and guidance. 🙏 The Bible makes it clear that we are not dealing only with flesh and blood. There are spiritual forces at work beyond what our physical eyes can perceive. Stay prayerful. Stay discerning. Stay close to God. 🙏"

@Henry Kuukpe broadened the message, commenting:

"Not only politics but every field you find yourself, well said."

@George Apetor offered a more cryptic take:

"If the tilapia comes to tell you that the crocodile is dead, don't be surprised, because they live together under the water... 🤣🤣🤣"

The Facebook video of Alexander Afenyo-Markin's spiritual warning is below.

Beatrice Siaw's final moments surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on the circumstances surrounding Beatrice Siaw's death and her final moments.

According to witnesses, she collapsed after visiting a pharmacy to buy medicine and was transported to the hospital, where she died.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh