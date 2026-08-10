Denmark announced a category of foreigners who are exempt from its citizenship and language tests under specific conditions

Children born in wedlock to Danish mothers who could not claim citizenship at birth are among those who qualify

Denmark confirmed that applicants in this category do not need to hold permanent residency to pursue a citizenship application

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Denmark has confirmed that a specific group of foreigners will not be required to sit its citizenship or language tests, offering an alternative route to Danish nationality for individuals who meet defined criteria.

At the centre of the provision are children who were born in wedlock to Danish mothers but were unable to acquire Danish citizenship at the time of their birth.

Denmark exempts certain foreigners from citizenship and language tests, allowing children of Danish mothers born in wedlock to apply without residency requirements. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

These individuals may pursue a citizenship application through a separate process that bypasses the standard testing requirements ordinarily imposed on applicants.

Who qualifies for Danish citizenship exemption?

Beyond the child, a Danish mother may also file an application on behalf of a child born during the qualifying period.

One of the more significant aspects of the provision is that it does not require the applicant to hold permanent residency in Denmark, meaning individuals living outside the country remain eligible to apply.

This broadens access considerably, as permanent residency is typically a prerequisite in most naturalisation frameworks before a foreign national can even begin the formal citizenship process.

Language requirements under the exemption

The exemption covers more than just the formal citizenship test. Those who qualify are also not required to sit the Danish language examination, provided they can demonstrate a basic level of spoken Danish sufficient for an ordinary conversation.

The standard is notably lower than the formal language test that other applicants must pass, though the ability to communicate in Danish remains a condition of eligibility.

Denmark's announcement adds to a growing number of countries that have carved out specific exemptions within their naturalisation frameworks, reflecting an acknowledgement that standard application routes do not always account for the circumstances of every prospective national.

Denmark launches website helping foreigners find jobs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Denmark has launched an official government website aimed at offering skilled foreign workers direct access to job vacancies.

The platform is publicly accessible and requires no registration. Users can enter a job title or keyword to generate a list of matching vacancies from companies currently hiring in Denmark, with listings drawn from employers across multiple sectors.

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Source: YEN.com.gh