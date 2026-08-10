Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams shared a video praying for the healing of Ghana's water bodies amid the ongoing galamsey crisis

The video, shared by JoyNews on August 9, 2026, drew sharp criticism from Ghanaians who felt prayer alone was not enough

Critics pointed to Duncan-Williams' own history of calling for a concrete ban on small-scale mining, questioning his shift in approach

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Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has received strong backlash from Ghanaians after sharing comments on the country's galamsey crisis that emphasised prayer rather than calls for direct government action.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams faces backlash after sharing prayer-focused comments on Ghana's ongoing galamsey crisis. Image credit: Duncan-Williams.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by JoyNews on August 9, 2026, the founder of Action Chapel International spoke at length about the state of Ghana's water bodies and land, tying the environmental crisis to what he described as spiritual forces at work behind the scenes.

Duncan-Williams warns Ghanaians will "eat mercury"

Duncan-Williams focused much of his message on the ongoing contamination of Ghana's rivers and farmland. He said:

"We are praying concerning the healing of our water bodies and the land, that our water bodies and our land will not be poisoned. Through this galaxy, something is going on, which we won't recognise it today, because we are operating under a veil and a spell."

He went on to warn of the long-term consequences if the pollution continues unchecked, cautioning that food staples grown across the country could eventually become dangerous to consume.

He said:

"So a time may come where we cannot sow and yield fruit or crops in the land, because the land is poison. It can't yield the crops we need. And even if it does, because the land is poison, the food we are eating, the tomatoes, the yam, the apim, the kontomire, the pepper, everything that comes from outside of the main city, they are poisoned. So we will be eating mercury."

The X video in which Duncan Williams makes a spiritual claim about galamsey is below.

Reactions to Duncan-Williams' galamsey prayer

The comments drew a wave of criticism online, with several Ghanaians questioning the framing of the crisis as a spiritual matter rather than one requiring direct policy intervention.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Edem A. Dzegblor wrote:

"This is why many say African Christianity is making our nations poor. People refuse to think and act, and attribute everything to having faith. Even the bible says faith without works will produce no results. How are the problems supposed to be solved? God sending angels?"

ASK Maama said:

"The president himself admitted that his own people are doing illegal mining, but he ignored them to arrest an opposition member who, according to the court, wasn't directly doing galamsey. All this while the president's friends are into galamsey. But we should pray for healing?"

Forex indicated:

"This is the kind of prayer that the Lord of Hosts will not listen to. When someone's greedy actions are causing it. With one POLICY OR ACTION from people in authority, it can stop. Archbishop PLEASE TELL PEOPLE in authority to act, and it will stop."

Christopher Appiah commented:

"We should be praying to the Chinese gods since they're the ones who created galamsey"

Cheddar Pablo added:

"How can God solve the galamsey problem for us? Will he come down from where he is to solve our problems?"

Clement Gyan exclaimed:

"Osofo, respectfully, this isn't a prayer matter. You should call for a ban on galamsey just like you and other clergy called for in times past."

Renegade wrote:

"By this time? Prayers for Galamsey?"

Duncan-Williams blasts corrupt politicians, their wives

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams blasted corrupt Ghanaian politicians and their spouses, detailing how some appointees have been stealing public funds with their partners' support.

His message courted significant attention on social media, with concerned Ghanaians sharing a range of opinions on his remarks at the time.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh