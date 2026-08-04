Looking for an affordable car? Several Chinese models can still be found on the Ghanaian used car market for GH¢80,000 or less

From compact hatchbacks to practical saloons, these budget-friendly vehicles offer buyers more options than many expect

Before making a purchase, there are a few important checks every buyer should carry out to avoid costly repairs later

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Chinese cars have become increasingly common on Ghanaian roads, thanks to their affordability and improving reliability.

Buying on a budget? These 10 Chinese cars cost GH¢80,000 or less. Image credit: Freepik, meeco autos

Source: UGC

While most brand-new Chinese vehicles now cost well above GH¢200,000, buyers with a budget of GH¢80,000 can still find several older Chinese models on the used car market.

Most vehicles within this price range are locally used or older foreign-used imports. Prices vary depending on the year of manufacture, mileage, condition, and whether the vehicle has undergone major repairs.

Affordable Chinese cars under GH¢80,000

Car model Estimated price (GH¢) Chery QQ 25,000 – 45,000 Chery A1 30,000 – 50,000 Chery Fulwin 35,000 – 60,000 Chery Cowin 40,000 – 65,000 Geely CK 35,000 – 55,000 Geely MK 45,000 – 75,000 Geely LC (Panda) 45,000 – 70,000 Lifan 320 35,000 – 60,000 Lifan 520 40,000 – 65,000 BYD F3 50,000 – 80,000

Prices are estimated market ranges and may vary by location, condition, and seller.

What buyers should know

Most Chinese cars in this budget are over 10 years old, making it essential to conduct a thorough inspection before purchase.

Check the engine, transmission, suspension, air conditioning and electrical components, and if possible, have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle.

Another important factor is the availability of spare parts. While brands such as Chery, Geely and BYD have become more recognised in Ghana, replacement parts for some older models may not be as easy to find as those for Japanese brands.

However, these vehicles can still represent good value for money, especially for first-time buyers looking for an affordable means of transport.

Watch the YouTube video of these Chinese cars below:

Many owners also appreciate their decent fuel economy and low purchase prices compared to similar vehicles from more established manufacturers.

With the growing presence of Chinese automotive brands in Ghana, interest in these vehicles continues to rise.

Buyers who do their research, inspect cars carefully and negotiate well can still find reliable Chinese cars for GH¢80,000 or less, making vehicle ownership more accessible without stretching their budget.

Dr Charis explains cheap Chinese cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper.

She explained that popular vehicles in Ghana, like the Honda CRV, Toyota Rav4, and Toyota Corolla, sell frequently and are sometimes wrongly described as fake because of their lower prices, but are actually genuine.

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Source: YEN.com.gh