Kantanka’s K71 Pro has been listed at GH¢280,000 in a recent social media post

The payment arrangement allows Ghanaians to make an initial 50% payment

The remaining amount is expected to be settled within three months, although further terms were not detailed

Ghanaian automobile manufacturer Kantanka Automobile has attracted attention with a payment arrangement attached to its K71 Pro SUV, allowing prospective buyers to avoid paying the vehicle’s full price at once.

How much Kantanka K71 Pro cost in Ghana in 2026, and payment plan. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo_jnr, Kantanka

Source: UGC

A recent post shared by Kwadwo Safo Studios listed the Kantanka K71 Pro at GH¢280,000 and indicated that customers interested in the vehicle can pay half of the amount upfront before completing payment later.

The arrangement effectively means a buyer would initially need GH¢140,000, representing 50% of the vehicle’s stated selling price.

K71 Pro payment breakdown

After making the GH¢140,000 initial payment, the buyer would have another GH¢140,000 outstanding.

According to the post, customers are given three months to settle the remaining amount.

If the balance were divided equally across the three months, it would work out to approximately GH¢46,667 per month.

However, the post did not specifically state that customers must make equal monthly payments, meaning the exact repayment structure would have to be confirmed before purchase.

The arrangement is therefore different from a long-term vehicle financing scheme where payments may be spread over several years.

What buyers should confirm

Although the payment option reduces the amount required on the first day, buyers would still need to consider whether they can comfortably raise the remaining GH¢140,000 within the relatively short three-month period.

The social media post also does not provide details on possible processing charges, penalties for delayed payment, insurance requirements or whether the GH¢280,000 price includes every cost associated with taking possession of the vehicle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Prospective buyers may therefore need to confirm the full conditions before committing money.

The K71 Pro is one of the vehicles in Kantanka Automobile’s line-up and adds to the growing selection of locally assembled vehicles available to Ghanaian motorists.

Kantanka Omama boasts Twi voice alert system

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video circulating online showed the Kantanka Omama pickup speaking in Twi while reversing.

The Omama is a Ghanaian-made pickup truck designed to carry passengers and cargo while handling both city roads and rough terrain.

During a marketing presentation, a Kantanka staff member said the vehicle is priced at about GH¢450,000 and boasts many modern features.

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Source: YEN.com.gh