The DVLA announced plans to roll out a six-month non-renewable temporary sticker for vehicle owners yet to complete registration

DVLA CEO Julius Neequaye Kotey said the DV plate system is being misused, as it is reserved exclusively for garage owners

Each sticker will display the vehicle type, colour and expiry date, with a pilot scheme set to begin in August

Ghana's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to introduce a six-month temporary sticker for newly imported vehicles, targeting owners who have not yet completed the formal registration process.

DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey made the announcement on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Wednesday, August 5, outlining the measure as part of a broader smart number plate and licensing regime designed to strengthen compliance with vehicle registration laws.

Ghana's Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to introduce a six-month temporary sticker

Source: Facebook

Kotey stated that the widespread use of DV plates by owners of unregistered vehicles is improper, clarifying that those plates are designated solely for garage owners.

He said the temporary sticker would provide a legitimate alternative for private citizens who have acquired a vehicle but have not yet registered it.

"If you are a Ghanaian citizen, you are not a garage owner, and you are not ready to register your car, come for this sticker," he said.

The sticker will be valid for exactly six months and will not be eligible for renewal. Kotey was unequivocal that the measure is a transitional one, not a permanent substitute for registration.

What the Sticker Will Display

To aid law enforcement and regulatory monitoring, each sticker will carry specific details about the vehicle, including its type, colour and expiry date.

Kotey said this would allow authorities to quickly identify which vehicles are awaiting permanent registration and take appropriate action once the sticker lapses.

"This one, we have the car type on it, the colour on it, the expiry on it, after which the owner must register the vehicle," he said.

The DVLA boss confirmed the initiative would be implemented in the near term, with a pilot phase scheduled to commence this August before a wider rollout.

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The authority also announced a two-year nationwide exercise to replace all vehicle number plates in Ghana with digital ones, with the programme set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh