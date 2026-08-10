The US government publicly released the names and photos of individuals who were deported in its latest immigration enforcement action

The move marked a significant shift in how American authorities are publicly handling deportation cases

The release of the identities raised questions about privacy and the transparency of US immigration enforcement from critics

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The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has taken the unusual step of publicly releasing the names and photographs of individuals deported as part of its ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

US president Donald Trump's DHS releases the names and photos of criminal illegal aliens deported in the latest immigration crackdown. Photo source: Eric Lee, Pakin Songmor/Getty Images, US DHS

Source: Getty Images

The DHS announced the operation on August 7, 2026, describing it as part of its broader "Make America Safe Again" enforcement initiative, which targets foreign nationals with serious criminal records who are residing in the country without legal status.

The disclosure represented a notable departure from previous practice, in which the identities of deportees were rarely made public by federal authorities.

Officials from President Donald Trump's administration released the information alongside details of the deportation flights, signalling a more open — and some argue more aggressive — approach to communicating immigration enforcement actions to the public.

Who was deported in the DHS operation?

Among those removed were individuals from various countries who had been living in the US with convictions spanning some of the most serious criminal categories, including narcotics offences before being detained and removed.

The accompanying photographs were described as official images taken during the processing of deportees.

The agency released a full breakdown of nationalities or destination countries for all deportees and confirmed that the removals covered multiple cases across different states.

Hung Phu Huynh, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, was deported on July 28, 2026. His criminal history includes convictions for second-degree murder and first-degree assault and arrests for night women's business and felony weapons offences. Jose Julian Catarino-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was deported on July 30. His criminal history includes convictions for vehicular death crime and hit-and-run. Jesus Flores Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, was deported on July 31. His criminal history includes a conviction for felony sexual assault and an arrest for illegal re-entry. Narine Redikovna Pogosyan, a criminal illegal alien from Armenia, was deported on July 29. Her criminal history includes convictions for burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, receiving stolen property, larceny, drug smuggling, and drug possession, and arrests for drug possession and illegal entry. Abdul Rahman Wurie, a criminal illegal alien from Sierra Leone, was deported on July 30. His criminal history includes a conviction for distribution of illicit substances.

DHS framed the operation as a direct response to what it described as the danger posed by criminal illegal aliens living within US borders.

The agency emphasised that prioritising the removal of individuals with violent and drug-related convictions was central to its public safety mandate.

US deportation transparency raises questions

The decision to publish the names and images of those removed from the country drew attention from observers tracking US immigration policy.

Critics argued that the public naming of deportees raised legitimate concerns about the dignity and privacy of individuals who had already been removed, while supporters of the move framed it as an exercise in government transparency.

The releases came amid a broader push by US immigration authorities to document and publicise enforcement activity, a trend that has intensified in recent months as the federal government moved to demonstrate the scale of its deportation operations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported 10 convicted criminals, reaffirming its commitment to removing illegal aliens with serious offences from the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US deports 10 criminal foreign nationals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the recent US deportation of 10 convicted criminals, announced on July 30, 2026.

This operation involved individuals from multiple countries, each bearing serious criminal records that have raised concerns about public safety.

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Source: YEN.com.gh