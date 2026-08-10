Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has debuted another dramatic hairstyle, just weeks after his last transformation sparked comparisons to Sadio Mane

He shared the new photos on Instagram alongside his fiancée, Tolami Benson, over the weekend to widespread reactions

Fans reacted with disbelief at how quickly his look had changed since his previous buzz cut just weeks earlier

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has debuted another dramatic hairstyle, just weeks after his last transformation sparked comparisons to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

Bukayo Saka debuts another dramatic hairstyle in fresh photos shared with fiancée Tolami Benson. Image credit: Saka.

Source: Instagram

Saka shared the new photos on his verified Instagram account on Sunday, captioned with Gunna's "Forever Be Mine," featuring Wizkid.

The images showed him sporting a new braided hairstyle, seated beside his fiancée, Tolami Benson, in an open-top vehicle, with a second photo showing him shirtless at a breakfast table in a relaxed setting.

Saka and Tolami have been together since 2020, got engaged in November 2025, and have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight over the years.

Fresh photos of Saka's new look emerge

The photos were reshared by Arsenal-focused X account Arsenal Stuff, quickly drawing attention from fans who couldn't believe how much his look had changed since his previous buzz cut just weeks earlier.

The new photos of Saka's new hairstyle, which were shared on X, are below.

The post triggered a wave of reactions online, with many fans struggling to keep up with how quickly his style had changed.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

NorthLondon Hub wrote:

"This hairstyle will break records!!! But Madueke is the biggest culprit"

Ntongha George asked:

"Hold on a minute! How did Saka move from Sadio Mané to this in 3 days?"

L commented:

"Bukayo Saka has entered his tyrique George era. Love it for him, hate it for arsenal lol"

Alfalfa.ada wrote:

"How did he all of a sudden grow his hair in less than 3 weeks??"

Japhet joked:

"This Yoruba boy yoi dun go plait hair… when are you joining your boyz we got a title to defend."

Arteta confirms Saka's return from break

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has now confirmed that Saka returned to training earlier than expected, joining up with the rest of the squad after his mandatory rest period following the World Cup.

The winger is now in contention to feature when Arsenal, the Premier League's defending champions, take on Manchester City in the Community Shield at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Sunday, August 16.

Premier League manager undergoes hair transplant

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a new video emerged showing a Premier League manager sporting a noticeably different look, sparking widespread speculation that he had reportedly undergone a hair transplant.

The change was first spotted during a post-match press conference, though there has been no official confirmation from the manager or his club to back up the claims.

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Source: YEN.com.gh