An Arsenal defender's new leg tattoo commemorating the club's Premier League title win has surfaced online, sparking a wave of fan reactions this week

Fans quickly noticed extra space deliberately left beneath the design and had one clear message for the player about what comes next

The tattoo adds to an already extensive collection that the Brazilian defender has built up over his years at the club

An Arsenal defender's new tattoo has surfaced online, and fans have wasted no time sending him a clear message about what they expect to see added to it in the future.

An Arsenal defender's new tattoo commemorating the club's Premier League title win has surfaced online. Image credit: Premier League.

Source: Twitter

Mikel Arteta's side secured the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years last season, ending a long wait that had tested the patience of even the most loyal Arsenal supporters.

The Gunners had come second best to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on consecutive occasions in recent years, but finally got it over the line last season to be crowned champions once again.

Arsenal's celebrations have not ended just yet, with a key player now honouring the achievement permanently.

Fresh photos of Gabriel's tattoo emerge

Gabriel Magalhães, who was instrumental in Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League title win, their first since 2004, got the tattoo inked on his calf by artist Diego Santos.

The design features a replica of the Premier League trophy with "2026" underneath, marking the club's triumphant campaign, in which Gabriel contributed seven goal involvements and kept 17 clean sheets, more than any other defender in the league.

The photos were shared by X account afcstuff on Sunday, August 8, 2026, at 3:45 PM, captioned:

"Gabriel Magalhães' new tattoo to commemorate Arsenal's Premier League title win last season."

The post has since drawn 553,000 views.

One image showed both of his legs, revealing his already extensive tattoo collection, while a closer shot highlighted the new trophy design alone.

The fresh photos of Gabriel's tattoo of Arsenal's Premier League trophy are below.

Fans urge Gabriel to leave more space

The post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom noticed the deliberate gap left beneath the design and urged him to prepare for more additions in the years ahead.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Toonish wrote:

"Notice he didn't leave enough space for a champions league trophy"

Liv Efetobor said:

"I can't wait for him to add '2027' next year"

NnaMmadu commented:

"He needs to make space to add another next year"

Love Yours added:

"He would need more leg. Arsenal is about to go a streak of EPL champions"

Is Berta alive? | Premier League Champs wrote:

"The fact every single one of these players are immortalised as champions, and they did it without financial doping or state ownership #ethical"

Mr. * joked:

"it's too big, we have more to go nau"

@nbts00 wrote:

"Baba keep space for more jor"

Arsenal star's dramatic new look surfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fresh photos emerged showing Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka's dramatic new hairstyle, just weeks after his last transformation sparked comparisons to Liverpool legend Sadio Mane.

He shared the new photos on Instagram alongside his fiancée, Tolami Benson, ahead of Arsenal's Community Shield clash with Manchester City.

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Source: YEN.com.gh