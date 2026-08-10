An old video of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw speaking about dumsor has resurfaced following her passing

In the video, Beatrice revealed that five of her chandeliers in her Kumasi house were damaged due to repeated power fluctuations

Nana Yaa Siaw called on authorities to restrategise and find talented people to improve Ghana's power supply situation

An old video of late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw has begun circulating online after her death, in which she spoke candidly about the impact of Ghana's power outage crisis, known as dumsor, on her daily life.

Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw's old dumsor video resurfaces after her death. Image credit: Ghana News Update

Source: Facebook

In the footage, Beatrice described her experience at her Kumasi home, where electricity was switching on and off so frequently that she likened it to someone toying with a light switch.

"Dumsor has come back. I don't know what's going on in your house, but in my house, it's as if there's a ghost or a child, and I live alone, that is playing with a light. On, off, on, off," she said.

Damaged chandeliers and days without power

Beyond the inconvenience, Beatrice Siaw pointed to real damage the fluctuations had caused inside her home, revealing that five of her chandeliers had been destroyed as a result.

"Five of my chandeliers have spoiled in my Kumasi house. I was even shocked. What are we doing?" she added.

She also noted that the alarming dumsor at her residence had stretched across five full days on at least two separate occasions, which she described as a shocking departure from what she had witnessed under previous administrations.

"Though there were lights off, but not like this. I didn't experience it. The lights went off maybe two minutes, five minutes. Let's say one hour. The whole day," she stated.

"My house, five days. I was shocked. This happened two times. I was shocked. What's going on?" she added.

Beatrice's call for solutions

Beatrice also questioned how often Ghanaians would be told that ongoing power interruptions were tied to upgrade works, pressing authorities to offer lasting answers rather than temporary justifications.

"How many times are we doing upgrades? How many times?" she asked.

She closed her remarks with a firm appeal to those in charge of the country's energy sector, urging them to seek fresh expertise and develop a more reliable strategy.

"They need to sit down and restrategize, look for talented people, and hopefully the country can move forward," she stated.

The resurfaced video has drawn considerable attention online following Beatrice's death, with many revisiting her public remarks and reflecting on her voice in Ghanaian political discourse.

The Instagram video of Beatrice Siaw is below.

Beatrice Siaw's last social media post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the final TikTok post of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Siaw resurfaced after news of her passing.

The post captured her visit to imprisoned Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Prison on July 28, 2026.

Beatrice quoted Wontumi as calm and determined to pursue further legal action following his 20-year sentence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh