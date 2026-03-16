A video circulating online showed the Kantanka Omama pickup speaking in Twi while reversing, warning people behind the vehicle to give way

The Omama is a Ghana-made pickup truck designed to carry passengers and cargo while handling both city roads and rough terrain

A Kantanka staff member mentioned during a presentation that the vehicle is priced at about GH¢450,000

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The Kantanka Omama pickup truck has recently caught the attention of many people online after a video surfaced showing one of its unique features.

A look at the Ghana-made Kantanka Omama pickup and the technology behind it. Image credit: Kwadwo Safo Jnr, Kantanka.

Source: UGC

The Omama is one of the vehicles produced by Kantanka Automobile, the Ghanaian car manufacturing company founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Over the years, the company has continued to introduce different models designed to suit local road conditions and the needs of drivers in the country.

In a video sighted online, a staff member who often appears in promotional videos for Kantanka vehicles spoke about the Omama while highlighting some of its features.

During the presentation, the staff member also mentioned that the vehicle sells for about GH¢450,000.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The Kantanka Omama is known as a pickup truck, meaning it is built to carry both passengers and goods.

The vehicle comes with a strong body design and a spacious cargo area at the back, making it suitable for transporting goods or equipment.

Because of its strong suspension and durable build, the pickup is often described as a vehicle that can handle both city roads and rough terrain.

This makes it useful for people involved in business, farming, construction, and other activities that require moving heavy loads.

Kantanka Omama has voice alert system

One feature that has especially attracted attention is the voice warning system built into the vehicle.

In a video that has been circulating online, the car can be heard speaking in Twi while reversing.

As the vehicle moves backwards, it issues a warning asking people standing behind it to move away because the car is reversing.

The feature appears to be designed as a safety alert to help pedestrians or people around the vehicle know when it is about to move backwards.

Watch another TikTok video below:

Interestingly, it has also been noted that the system may be able to speak more than one language, which adds another modern touch to the Ghana-made pickup.

Apart from this feature, the Omama also offers the typical benefits expected from a pickup truck, including strength, durability, and the ability to carry heavy loads.

As more videos of the vehicle circulate online, many social media users have been discussing the innovation behind the design and praising the idea of locally produced vehicles with modern features.

Kantanka Automobile has continued to promote the idea that vehicles built in Ghana can combine technology, durability and practicality, and the Omama pickup is one of the models that reflects that vision.

The Kantanka Aboboyaa arrives with a strong cargo capacity at an affordable price, in a new video by the Ghanaian vehicle brand. Image credit: Kantanka Safo Studios

Source: UGC

Features of Kantanka "Aboboyaa" explained

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kantanka staff member introduced the Boafo, also called the Aboboyaa, in a video recorded inside the Ghanaian motor brand's warehouse.

The tricycle-style vehicle comes with a maximum load capacity of 1,500kg and a hydraulic-controlled tipping cargo bed for commercial loading.

The presentation also highlighted the Boafo's fuel efficiency, endurance, and safety features, as well as the pre-order and showroom prices.

Source: YEN.com.gh