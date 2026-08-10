Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine, a Nigerian teacher, registered for the 2026 WASSCE out of curiosity and shared his result slip on Facebook on August 7, 2026

Valentine scored six A1 grades across subjects including Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, with B grades in Economics, Biology, and English Language

His result sparked amusement online, with the teacher himself laughing and asking what he would do with the certificate

A Nigerian teacher who registered for a secondary school examination purely on a whim has found himself at the centre of an online conversation after sharing the results that followed.

Nigerian teacher Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine shares his impressive 2026 WASSCE results, scoring six A1 grades, sparking online amusement and curiosity. Image credit: Okwaraejesu Valentine/Facebook

Source: UGC

Okwaraejesu Ugochukwu Valentine sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a school candidate, admitting in a Facebook post on August 7, 2026, that boredom was the only motivation behind his decision to register.

Teacher Valentine's 2026 WAEC result

The result slip he shared told a story far more impressive than his lighthearted reasons for sitting the exam.

Valentine secured A1 grades in Marketing, Civic Education, General Mathematics, Agriculture, Chemistry, and Physics.

He also earned a B2 in both Economics and Biology, and a B3 in English Language.

He used two of the five available attempts on his result-checking card.

For a secondary school student preparing for university admission, those scores would be considered outstanding. From a practising teacher who entered out of sheer curiosity, they were remarkable enough to send his followers into a frenzy.

In his caption, Valentine confessed that seeing his scores made him laugh at himself.

He asked, "Wetin I go use am do now?" before adding that he felt thankful all the same.

The Nigerian teacher’s 2026 WAEC results are in the Facebook post below.

Followers react to the teacher's WAEC scores

The post drew a wave of reactions from friends and followers who could not quite believe what they were seeing.

Adimoha Adaobi wrote:

"Dash it okpehbolo, he needs it. Use am do giveaway for the man."

Chidinma Eleanya commented:

"I wan ask if you wear uniform go exam hall. Beautiful results."

Engr Charles Adumonye said:

"Nna, you are too much. Whenever you start any of your future studies, I will support you financially."

Jackson Uchenna added:

"Bro, you too much."

Olewunne Uchenna suggested:

"Go study medicine with it."

A proud Nigerian mother takes to social media to celebrate her daughter for clinching AI in government as she shares her hopes of pursuing law. Image credit: Thickerbody_08/X

Source: UGC

Nigerian mother reacts to daughter's WAEC result

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian mother has sparked warm reactions online after sharing her daughter's impressive performance in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The woman, who uses the handle Tigress Leona on X, posted the exciting update on 6 August, just as the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released its latest results.

Her post resonated with parents and students across the country who were caught up in the anticipation surrounding the results.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh