Thunderstorms and heavy rain are set to sweep across most of northern Ghana and parts of the transition zone this evening and into early tomorrow morning

The middle belt faces a mostly cloudy night with a chance of slight rain, while conditions differ sharply along the coast

Ghanaians in affected regions are advised to take note of the forecast as wet conditions persist through the overnight period

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Thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast to continue across the majority of northern Ghana and sections of the transition area through this evening, overnight, and into the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast to continue across the majority of northern Ghana. Credit: Donwilson Odhiambo

Source: Getty Images

The forecast covers a broad stretch of the country's northern regions, where wet and stormy conditions are expected to persist well beyond nightfall.

The transition area, which sits between the northern savannah and the more humid southern zones, is also included in the warning.

Residents and commuters in northern Ghana should prepare for disruptive weather as thunderstorms are likely to bring heavy downpours during the evening period. Conditions are expected to remain unsettled through the night before potentially easing in the morning.

The middle belt of the country faces a different but still overcast picture, with cloud cover dominating and a slight chance of rain. While conditions there are less severe than in the north, the possibility of rainfall means those in the area should remain alert.

Conditions Along the Coast

In contrast to the north and middle belt, Ghana's coastal zones are set for a comparatively calmer night. The coast is expected to be partly cloudy, with no significant rainfall anticipated in those areas during the forecast period.

The differing conditions across the country reflect the seasonal weather patterns typical of this time of year, when the rainfall belt remains concentrated in the northern half of the country before gradually shifting southward.

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Source: YEN.com.gh