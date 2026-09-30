Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly left the Portugal national team camp and is set to fly to Madrid on his private plane

The departure comes amid speculation about Ronaldo's future with the national side, with two fixtures remaining in the Nations League

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has publicly denied any rift with the 41-year-old, disclosing that Ronaldo told him he was ready to play in any role

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly departed the Portugal national team camp ahead of two remaining fixtures during the September-October international break, fuelling fresh questions about the Al Nassr captain's international future.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly leaves Portugal's camp ahead of their UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark. Photo by Boris Streubel - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp

According to Marca, the 41-year-old is expected to board his private plane to Madrid within hours of leaving camp, though no official explanation has been provided by either the player or the Portuguese Football Federation for the early exit.

The circumstances surrounding the reported departure remain unclear, including whether it received authorisation from the federation.

Ronaldo has not confirmed any decision regarding his international career, and no retirement announcement has been made. The absence of a formal statement from either camp has only deepened uncertainty.

The forward has been a central figure in Portuguese football for more than two decades, holding records across both domestic and international competition.

His reported exit from camp before the conclusion of the international schedule is therefore a notable development, regardless of the explanation that eventually emerges.

Portugal coach dismisses talk of tension

Meanwhile, reports have surfaced despite Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus moving to shut down suggestions of any personal or professional friction between the two men.

"Cristiano Ronaldo did not refuse to train," Jesus said, directly addressing claims that had begun to circulate.

The coach went further, describing a conversation in which Ronaldo offered him complete flexibility over his role within the squad.

"There are no issues. Cristiano told me: if you want me to play, I'll play. If you want me to sit on the bench, I will. If you want me in the stands, I will," Jesus added.

Despite the coach's insistence that relations remain intact, the fresh reports about Ronaldo's alleged early departure have added a layer of complexity that Jesus' remarks alone have not resolved.

Questions persist over why Ronaldo would leave camp before the scheduled end of the international break, particularly given the sensitivity around his national team status.

Ronaldo speaks on retirement

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo disclosed in a Vogue interview that the 2026/27 season could be his final campaign as a professional footballer.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain also spoke about leaving a lasting legacy after 25 years at the highest level.

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Source: YEN.com.gh