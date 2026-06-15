The UAE has its updated minimum wage and salary structure for 2026, signalling a massive improvement for nationals in the working sector

UAE nationals have an advantage in the working sector due to the mandatory minimum salary

The report also looks at the top well-paying public jobs for workers in the Gulf country

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The United Arab Emirates UAE), over the years, has been a destination for many international workers.

Well-paying jobs in the UAE command higher salaries, with earnings exceeding AED 80,000. Photo credit: AzmanL, Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, the UAE is the top Asian destination for most foreign workers.

Minimum wage in the UAE 2026

In seeking the well-being and betterment of its nationals, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced new rules regarding how much workers can expect to earn in 2026.

Per the new regulation, Emirati nationals working in the private sector must now be paid a mandatory minimum salary of AED 6,000 per month.

The new policy, however, does not apply to expatriates, who continue to have their wages determined by employers.

Salaries for international workers

In the UAE, it is important to note that the workforce is divided by nationality and income level. Foreign workers, mainly from South Asia, earn relatively low wages in construction, domestic work, hospitality, and logistics.

In the same vein, Emirati nationals are more likely to work in government and professional sectors.

In a breakdown, low-income expats such as drivers, household helpers, and construction workers earn below AED 5,000 per month.

Professionals in finance, energy, technology, and aviation, especially high-income expatriates, can earn well above AED 20,000 per month.

Average salary in the UAE 2026

Data from the 2024 Labour Force Survey of the UAE shows the average gross monthly salary is AED 16,000, whereas the median salary is AED 10,000.

Expatica, a news platform mainly known for helping foreign workers adapt to their new country, said the gap between average and median reflects the influence of a small group of very high earners.

UAE Worker Salary Structure in 2026 Published, Breakdown on Highest Paying jobs trends

Source: Getty Images

Highest-paying jobs in the UAE 2026

Paylab, an online platform dedicated to providing salary and job market information for different countries, in a survey listed the most lucrative roles for workers in the UAE.

The list includes:

CEO — AED 22,000 to 96,000

IT Director — AED 21,000 to 85,000

Leasing Director — AED 20,000 to 83,000

Plant Manager — AED 19,000 to 74,000

Country Manager/Director — AED 19,000 to 72,000

Pilot — AED 17,000 to 73,000

IT Architect — AED 21,000 to 71,000

Lead Developer — AED 21,000 to 62,000

IC Design Engineer — AED 16,000 to 59,000

Data Scientist — AED 14,000 to 45,000

US Army releases salaries of enlisted members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had published the salaries of its enlisted army personnel.

The report focuses on the salaries of enlisted ranks, including Private, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, and Sergeant Major, as shared by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service.

Source: YEN.com.gh