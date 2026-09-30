Nollywood actor Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, known as Cjay, died and left behind a final Instagram message that fans found deeply poignant

Actress Nkechi Blessing announced his passing in an emotional video and cancelled the release of her upcoming film Egusi Ogbono in his honour

Cjay's comment section quickly filled with heartbroken messages from fans who struggled to believe the news was real

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Nollywood actor Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, known professionally as Cjay, has died, leaving behind a final Instagram post that has since shattered the hearts of fans across social media.

Nollywood actor Cjay's final Instagram message moved fans to tears as Nkechi Blessing mourns him and delays Egusi Ogbono after his death in 2026. Image credit: The Famous Naija

Source: UGC

The post, which resurfaced on 30 September 2026 after news of his passing broke, carried a message that now reads with devastating irony.

"No pressure, lifestyle cost na you no know," he had written, tagging it with hashtags including #balling, #nollywood and #weruntheworld. In a separate post, he added: "Life's too short to be unhappy, live every minute like it's your last. LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH."

Nkechi Blessing breaks the news

Actress Nkechi Blessing was the first public figure to confirm Cjay's death, doing so in a tearful Instagram video recorded after she visited the hospital.

Visibly overcome with grief, she announced that her upcoming film, *Egusi Ogbono*, which had been scheduled for release at 5 p.m. that same day, would no longer drop as planned.

In a written tribute, she captured the disbelief felt by many in the industry:

"Cjay, this was never the plan."

No cause of death has been made public, and funeral arrangements had not been made public at the time of this report.

Who was Cjay?

Cjay hailed from Awka in Anambra State and was based in Lagos.

He began his professional acting career in 2021 and built up a body of work that included appearances in *Larry Cold*, *Mum Overnight*, *A Day To My Wedding*, *The Lies She Tells* and *What Time Left*.

Fans react to Cjay's passing

The comment section of his final post became a flood of disbelief and grief as fans poured in to express their pain.

@zikkychukwu wrote:

"Bro, I just dey hear one news wey I no understand o. Abeg, respond o. Abeg respond!"

@big_rosie52 said:

"It is a lie, right? Just respond to your comment today 🙏🙏 I know that post from Nkechi Blessing is a big joke and prank 🤦‍♀️"

@olukonyo commented:

"Please, can you kindly confirm this news? This is quite disturbing, and I hope it's not true."

@harrison__osas wrote:

"Omo, life is indeed unpredictable; how can this dude full of life just die like that 😢"

@datgurl_tinaberry reacted:

"Rest on 😢😢😢😢😢cjay 💔"

@joy37533 said:

"Wetin I hear so 😢"

@omoballer___ wrote:

"Omo 😢"

Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary Adam Abdul Majeed dies years after losing his family in a tragic domestic explosion. Photo source: Adam Abdul Majeed, Awal Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Ghana: Former NPP Asawase constituency secretary dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Adam Abdul Majeed, a former NPP Constituency Secretary for the Asawase constituency, passed away, years after surviving a devastating domestic gas explosion in Kumasi that took the lives of his wife, young child, and househelp.

The news of his death was shared on Facebook on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, by Awal Mohammed, a well-known member of the NPP Communications Team, who knew Majeed from their days in student politics.

The exact circumstances leading to the Ashanti Region-based NPP politician's death remain unknown.

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Source: YEN.com.gh