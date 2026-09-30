The Accra High Court granted the Office of the Special Prosecutor four more weeks to serve former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with a court summons in the United States

An OSP team travelled to the US to engage the Department of Justice over the summons process but had not yet returned to Ghana as of the September 29 hearing

Ofori-Atta faces 28 counts linked to alleged corruption involving Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, with losses exceeding GH¢1.4 billion

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The Accra High Court has extended the deadline for the Office of the Special Prosecutor to serve former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta with court summons in the United States, granting the prosecution an additional four weeks at a sitting on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Ofori-Atta case takes new turn as Accra High Court gives OSP four weeks to serve summons. Image credit: Trend Gh, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Facebook

The OSP informed the court that a team dispatched to the United States had not yet returned to Ghana.

The team had been in the US to engage the United States Department of Justice on the formal process for serving the summons on Ofori-Atta and his former Chief of Cabinet, Ernest Darko Akore.

The prosecution sought more time to allow those processes to conclude, and the court obliged, adjourning the matter to Thursday, October 29, 2026.

OSP's corruption case against Ofori-Atta and others

Ofori-Atta and seven other accused persons face charges of corruption and related offences arising from revenue assurance arrangements entered into between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The OSP alleges those arrangements caused financial losses exceeding GH¢1.4 billion. Ofori-Atta alone faces 28 counts in the proceedings.

The other accused persons named in the case are former GRA Commissioners-General Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, former Customs Division Commissioners Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah, SML Chief Executive Officer Evans Adusei, Akore, and SML as a corporate entity.

Those who have already been served and appeared before the court have all pleaded not guilty.

Second adjournment as summons process continues

The September 29 extension was not the first delay on this front.

At a previous court sitting on August 27, 2026, the court had already granted the prosecution time to serve Ofori-Atta and Akore in the United States, with the case then scheduled for September 29.

The latest development, reported on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, means the OSP now has until the October 29 hearing to complete efforts to reach the two accused persons abroad.

The Facebook post of the recent decision by the Accra High Court is below.

OSP rejects US findings on Ken Ofori-Atta case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the OSP’s response to a US immigration court transcript concerning former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The office said extradition documents were not before the US court and that Ghanaian courts have authority to assess the charges.

A High Court arrest warrant remains in force, and the OSP has described Ofori-Atta as a fugitive from justice. Ghana is seeking his return through extradition proceedings while the criminal case remains ongoing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh