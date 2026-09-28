Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather forecast for Monday, September 28, 2026, warning of rain across several parts of the country

Coastal and inland areas faced cloudy conditions and rain with possible thunderstorms from the morning hours

The middle, transition, and northern sectors braced for thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities from mid-afternoon into the evening

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather update for Monday, September 28, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to unsettled conditions across multiple parts of the country.

According to the forecast, coastal areas and several inland zones are set to experience rain, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms, during the morning hours.

The GMet predicts rain and thunderstorms across several areas on Monday, September 28, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Overcast skies are expected to dominate most of the country throughout this period.

Afternoon outlook across Ghana

Into the afternoon, cloudy skies will largely persist, though a few isolated areas may enjoy brief spells of sunshine.

The relief, however, will be limited, as GMet has indicated that conditions are unlikely to clear significantly for much of the country.

Residents in the middle, transition, and northern sectors face a more active evening ahead.

GMet warned that thunderstorms and rainfall of varying intensities are anticipated to develop from mid-afternoon and continue through the evening in these zones.

What Ghanaians should expect

The forecast points to a generally wet and overcast Monday for much of Ghana.

Those in coastal communities and inland areas should prepare for early morning showers, while people in the northern half of the country are advised to take precautions ahead of the heavier afternoon and evening rains.

GMet typically advises motorists, farmers, and outdoor workers to monitor updates closely during periods of widespread rainfall, as thunderstorms can develop rapidly and affect visibility and travel conditions.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country for the week starting September 28.

The power distributor had published notices on September 27, 2026, confirming the planned outages.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults and improve service delivery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh