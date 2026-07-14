Kojo Forex has responded after finding himself at the centre of fresh online discussions

The Ghanaian forex trader addressed the speculation with a post that quickly gained traction

His remarks sparked widespread reactions as social media users weighed in on the debate

Ghanaian forex trader and influencer Kojo Forex has reacted after finding himself caught up in growing online discussions following the recent extradition of businessman Abu Trica to the United States.

Kojo Forex sends light-hearted message to the FBI amid allegations of being on the FBI's wanted list. Image credit: Kojo Forex

Source: Instagram

In recent days, Kojo Forex's name has repeatedly surfaced across social media, with some users alleging that American authorities should also be investigating him.

The speculation appears to stem largely from long-running public perceptions surrounding the source of his wealth rather than any known criminal proceedings.

The businessman, who has built a significant online following through forex trading and financial education, has repeatedly maintained that his success comes from legitimate business activities.

Despite this, conversations linking wealthy young Ghanaians to fraud have intensified following Abu Trica's case, drawing Kojo Forex back into the spotlight.

Kojo Forex sends plea to the FBI

Responding to the growing rumours, Kojo Forex shared a light-hearted message directed at the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

In a post shared on X on July 13, 2026, he jokingly appealed to the agency for something entirely different from what many online critics had been discussing.

He wrote:

"Hello @FBI I need a Free Visa to the US 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

The humorous post quickly gained attention, attracting close to 200,000 views and generating widespread discussion.

The X post in which Kojo Forex jokingly addressed the FBI amid online speculation is shown below.

Fans react to Kojo Forex's FBI post

The post divided opinion, with many social media users arguing that wealthy young Ghanaians are too often accused of fraud without evidence.

Yen.com.gh compiled some comments.

@super_lit_iyk wrote:

"It's so sad how people presume and subject very well to do persons with fraud or something shady. It's like the poverty mentality is rooted deeply in the minds of people. They have basically attributed financial freedom to being evil."

@RossMiona said:

"What's all this? It should never be like this. Even Nigerians don't do this to the extent we do. We really need to do better because this mindset is sad, for real."

@JustVibesOoo commented:

"The way Ghanaians see you as fraud just depict how poor our mindset is. The guy is always teaching about forex yet you are refusing to see it. Should every young man look poor? 🥺 I'm not rich but believe he earns genuinely."

@BleooJoe added:

"But honestly Africans we hate ourselves. Why will you just conclude that because a young man is rich he's automatically into something fraudulent? Chale what kind of hate is this? Naaa ebe too much."

Kojo Forex opens up on Middle East conflict

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kojo Forex shared concerns about his luxury assets while discussing the conflict in the Middle East.

The forex trader said the situation had reminded him that material possessions are temporary, explaining that events beyond one's control can quickly change life's priorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh