Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

America.Gov: US Launches AI-Powered Website for Visa and Passport Services
US

America.Gov: US Launches AI-Powered Website for Visa and Passport Services

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read
  • The United States government unveiled America.gov, a new AI-powered platform designed to simplify access to federal services
  • President Donald Trump announced the website as a single digital gateway replacing thousands of fragmented government portals
  • Visa and passport applications were among the key services highlighted at the launch of America.gov

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States government has launched America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered website that President Donald Trump says will give Americans a single starting point for accessing federal services, including visa and passport information.

US launches America.gov, US visa eligibility requirements, AI-powered government website, federal services, Donald Trump, visa and passport information, DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, US visa eligibility requirements
America.gov uses AI to streamline access to federal services, making visa and passport information easier to find. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Trump announced the platform as a direct answer to what his administration described as a longstanding frustration: millions of Americans spending enormous amounts of time trying to locate official government information scattered across thousands of separate websites, forms, and agency portals.

According to the administration, Americans collectively lose billions of hours each year navigating this fragmented digital landscape.

How US' America.gov works

Rather than directing users to specific agency pages or requiring them to learn different navigation systems, America.gov allows visitors to type questions in plain, everyday language and receive immediate, official responses drawn from government sources.

Read also

UK clarifies current status of those still holding burgundy passports

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The approach mirrors tools already familiar to many users of commercial AI assistants.

"Anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly," Trump said in remarks connected to the launch.

The White House framed the platform as a fundamental shift in how government services are structured online, moving away from an agency-centred model towards one built around the needs of the individual user.

One entry point for Federal Services

Officials described America.gov as a front door for all federal services, regardless of which department or agency manages a given process.

Visa and passport queries were among the specific use cases highlighted at launch, though the administration indicated the platform is intended to cover a broad range of government needs.

The website is live and accessible at america.gov.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

DV-2026: US announces 2 eligibility requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US State Department published the official DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme instructions outlining who qualifies.

Read also

Singapore explains how long it takes to process foreigners' short-term visitor visas

The first requirement focused on an applicant's country of birth, with special provisions for spouses and parents

The second requirement covered education or work experience that applicants must satisfy before submitting an entry.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Limpopo boy 2026 world cup Prudential bank Matt danzeisen Erin barry