The United States government unveiled America.gov, a new AI-powered platform designed to simplify access to federal services

President Donald Trump announced the website as a single digital gateway replacing thousands of fragmented government portals

Visa and passport applications were among the key services highlighted at the launch of America.gov

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The United States government has launched America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered website that President Donald Trump says will give Americans a single starting point for accessing federal services, including visa and passport information.

America.gov uses AI to streamline access to federal services, making visa and passport information easier to find. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump announced the platform as a direct answer to what his administration described as a longstanding frustration: millions of Americans spending enormous amounts of time trying to locate official government information scattered across thousands of separate websites, forms, and agency portals.

According to the administration, Americans collectively lose billions of hours each year navigating this fragmented digital landscape.

How US' America.gov works

Rather than directing users to specific agency pages or requiring them to learn different navigation systems, America.gov allows visitors to type questions in plain, everyday language and receive immediate, official responses drawn from government sources.

The approach mirrors tools already familiar to many users of commercial AI assistants.

"Anyone who has used Grok or Gemini or ChatGPT will understand instantly," Trump said in remarks connected to the launch.

The White House framed the platform as a fundamental shift in how government services are structured online, moving away from an agency-centred model towards one built around the needs of the individual user.

One entry point for Federal Services

Officials described America.gov as a front door for all federal services, regardless of which department or agency manages a given process.

Visa and passport queries were among the specific use cases highlighted at launch, though the administration indicated the platform is intended to cover a broad range of government needs.

The website is live and accessible at america.gov.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

DV-2026: US announces 2 eligibility requirements

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US State Department published the official DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme instructions outlining who qualifies.

The first requirement focused on an applicant's country of birth, with special provisions for spouses and parents

The second requirement covered education or work experience that applicants must satisfy before submitting an entry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh