The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority began testing new RFID-enabled number plates

The new plates carry several upgraded security features, including a Ghana flag, a watermark map and a redesigned registration format

DVLA plans to begin official issuance of the new plates in January 2027, starting with unregistered vehicles

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched the pilot phase of a new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled number plate system, marking the beginning of a major overhaul of the country's vehicle registration infrastructure.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched the pilot phase of a new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-enabled number plate system. Credit: Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority

Source: Facebook

The Authority announced the development in a statement issued on Tuesday, 29 September, describing the pilot as "a significant step in the Authority's efforts to introduce a more secure, technology-driven and tamper-resistant vehicle identification system."

The redesigned plates carry several distinct security and identification elements. "REPUBLIC OF GHANA" will appear prominently at the top, accompanied by the national flag at the top-right corner and a biennial renewal sticker ring at the top-left. The region of registration will be displayed at the bottom, while a watermark of the map of Ghana will feature at the centre.

The registration format has also changed significantly. Each number plate will carry a code composed of four letters following the registration number: the first two letters will identify the Registration Centre, while the remaining two will form a Random Identification Mark that does not follow a sequential pattern. Notably, the year of registration will no longer be visible on the plate.

The initiative follows the passage of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519) and forms part of a broader programme to strengthen the integrity and efficiency of the vehicle registration process.

DVLA's Rollout Timeline and Next Steps

The pilot will involve a limited number of vehicles, giving the Authority the opportunity to test and refine operational processes before a full-scale implementation. The DVLA said the pilot phase would allow it to "test and refine the new system, processes and operational requirements ahead of its full implementation."

Official issuance of the RFID-enabled plates is scheduled to begin in January 2027, with unregistered vehicles taking priority in the first phase. The DVLA indicated that details regarding the re-registration process for vehicles already carrying existing plates would be communicated separately at a later date.

The Authority said the new system was expected to support digitisation, improve vehicle security, protect government revenue and increase overall efficiency in vehicle registration and identification.

The DVLA urged members of the public and vehicle owners to stay informed about the forthcoming changes, adding that adequate information would be provided ahead of each phase of the rollout. It also called on Ghanaians to cooperate with the transition towards what it described as a "safer, more secure and technology-enabled vehicle registration system."

DVLA unveils design of new number plates

In August 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotey unveiled the design of the new number plates set to be introduced in 2026.

He said these changes are part of sweeping reforms in the country's vehicle registration system.

The authority also announced a two-year nationwide exercise to replace all vehicle number plates in Ghana with digital ones, with the programme set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh