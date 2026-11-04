President John Dramani Mahama and Canadian PM Mark Carney held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda

The two leaders acknowledged a 50% rise in bilateral merchandise trade and a 35% jump in Canadian exports to Ghana over the past year

Mahama and Carney welcomed a newly signed Letter of Intent aimed at shaping a broader Canada-Ghana economic cooperation framework

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President John Dramani Mahama and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, laying the groundwork for a deepened economic partnership between their two countries.

Ghana’s President and Canada’s Prime Minister discuss economic ties at CHOGM, with trade up 50% and a new cooperation framework targeting key sectors. Image credit: Prime Minister of Canada/Facebook

Source: UGC

The meeting, whose details were shared through a readout from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, saw both leaders reflect on the rapidly improving relationship between Ghana and Canada.

Ghana-Canada trade sees sharp growth

Central to the discussions was a notable upturn in commercial activity between the two nations. Bilateral merchandise trade grew by 50 per cent last year, while Canadian exports to Ghana recorded a 35 per cent increase over the same period.

Both leaders acknowledged these figures as a clear signal of the relationship's expanding scope.

Building on this positive trajectory, President Mahama and Prime Minister Carney welcomed the recent signing of a Letter of Intent designed to guide efforts towards a comprehensive Canada-Ghana economic cooperation framework.

The agreement is expected to unlock fresh opportunities across a range of sectors, including renewable energy, mining, critical minerals, and infrastructure development, benefiting workers and businesses on both sides.

Beyond trade figures and formal agreements, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on how each country is working to build more resilient economies in an evolving global environment.

They concluded the meeting with a shared commitment to remain in close contact as diplomatic and commercial ties between Ghana and Canada continue to deepen.

The meeting at CHOGM marks a significant moment in what appears to be an increasingly strategic relationship between Accra and Ottawa, with both governments signalling their intent to move beyond goodwill and into concrete frameworks that deliver tangible economic results.

The Facebook post below provides more details on Ghana-Canada's economic ties.

Canada lists conditions for immigrant military service

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had detailed the circumstances under which permanent residents who had not yet obtained citizenship could join the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Under these provisions, permanent residents who acquired their status through the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act are eligible to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh