Armed men stormed a Nigerian-owned pub in Kumasi's Suame Anomangye area on Wednesday, injuring seven people

The attackers smashed property and reportedly made off with cash, a mobile phone, and motorbikes belonging to the pub owner

The Nigerian Traders Union confirmed the incident and called on police to investigate as members fled for safety

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Seven Nigerians sustained injuries on Wednesday, 25 November, after a group of unidentified men attacked a Nigerian-owned pub at Suame Anomangye in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, wielding cutlasses and assaulting those present at the venue.

7 Nigerians Injured in Fresh Attack on Businesses in Kumasi's Suame Area. Credit: Kwame Adzaho Amenortor

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that the attackers targeted a drinking spot widely frequented by Nigerian residents in the area, injuring its owner and six others.

Victims suffered wounds to the legs and other parts of the body during the confrontation.

Beyond the physical assault, the men destroyed property at the scene, including a television set, bottles, tables, and chairs.

The pub owner's cash, mobile phone, and several motorbikes were also allegedly taken before the group fled.

Nigerian traders flee amid rising tension

Secretary of the Nigerian Traders Union, Okoli Obina, confirmed the attack to the media, describing the situation as deeply unsettling for the Nigerian community in Kumasi.

"It's a kind of crisis. People are running up and down. Our members are running for their lives," he said.

The union's leadership has since reported the matter to the police and is pressing for a full investigation and the arrest of those responsible.

The attack has intensified anxiety among Nigerian traders in Kumasi, many of whom suspect it may be connected to a broader dispute between Ghanaian and Nigerian spare-parts dealers operating within the Suame Magazine industrial enclave. The tensions follow a recent protest by local artisans who locked up shops belonging to Nigerian nationals, citing unfair competition and pricing practices as their grievances.

The Nigerian Traders Union confirmed that the incident had been formally reported to the police. No arrests had been announced at the time of publishing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh