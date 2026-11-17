Professor Fred Newton Binka, Ghana Health Service Governing Council Chair and Scientist, Dies
- The International Vaccine Institute mourned the passing of Professor Fred Newton Binka on Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Prof. Binka was the founding Vice-Chancellor of Ghana's University of Health and Allied Sciences and a pioneering malaria researcher
- He served on IVI's Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2020 and chaired the Ghana Health Service Governing Council
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Professor Fred Newton Binka, the Chair of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Governing Council, a celebrated Ghanaian public health scientist and founding Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades of groundbreaking work in infectious disease prevention and health education.
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) announced the news on its official Facebook page on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, describing Prof. Binka as "a pioneering malaria researcher, dedicated educator, and former member of IVI's Board of Trustees."
Reports of his untimely demise emerged on social media on Monday, November 16, 2026, with the exact circumstances behind his death unknown.
The IVI expressed profound gratitude for Prof. Binka's leadership, extending condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, students, and everyone whose life he touched.
Prof Binka's career, contributions to public health
Prof Binka dedicated his professional life to tackling infectious diseases, particularly malaria, and his research had far-reaching implications not only for Ghana but for the broader African continent and the global health community.
As the founding Vice-Chancellor of UHAS Ghana, he played a central role in building an institution designed to train the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals in Ghana.
He was appointed to lead the university after its establishment by the Government of Ghana in 2012.
The late Professor Binka held an MBChB degree from Ghana and a Master of Public Health from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
He later obtained a PhD in Epidemiology from the University of Basel in Switzerland, graduating with the highest distinction.
Beyond academia, he served as Chair of the Ghana Health Service Governing Council, a position that placed him at the heart of national health policy, following his appointment in 2025.
Before landing the role, he had worked with the ministry for more than 20 years and served in several medical and public health roles.
During this period, he became involved in research programmes focused on malaria, child health, disease prevention and community-based healthcare.
His work has combined medical research with practical interventions designed to improve health outcomes in rural and underserved communities.
Binka was also instrumental in the establishment of the Navrongo Health Research Centre in Northern Ghana.
The centre became an important platform for large-scale public health research. It enabled scientists to study health problems in real communities and test interventions that could later be adopted as national policy.
He was involved in the early development of the Roll Back Malaria initiative at the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The late professor also served as coordinator of the WHO Emergency Response to Artemisinin Resistance in the Greater Mekong sub-region of Asia.
His work has included research into malaria transmission, mosquito control, health interventions and the effectiveness of medicines and vaccines used to combat tropical diseases.
Binka has served on several WHO expert committees and panels. He was also chair of the GAVI Independent Review Committee and has been associated with international organisations working on malaria, vaccines and healthcare delivery.
His connection with the IVI saw him serve on the organisation's Board of Trustees from 2014 to 2020.
During that period, he contributed his expertise alongside IVI Director General Dr Jerome H. Kim and then-Board Chairperson George Bickerstaff.
The Facebook post announcing the demise of Professor Fred Newton Binka is below:
Reactions to Professor Fred Newton Binka's death
Tributes from across the global health and scientific community followed swiftly on social media.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Nébié Issa Ouedraogo wrote:
"Deeper condolences to his family, friends and relatives. He was a greater malarialogist and panafricanist."
Emeritus Quadjo Monopoly said:
"Rest in perfect peace, Emeritus Prof. Binka😭💔."
Doris Darkwa added:
"Prof. Binka, we are grateful for your Special contributions to mankind. You are a legend, and your legacy lives. Rest in Perfect Peace."
Ghana Tourism Authority board member dies
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, the Ghana Tourism Authority board member, Akwamu royal and former British Army officer, whose death was announced on July 28, 2026.
His work helped shape the Year of Return campaign, connecting Ghana with the African diaspora and encouraging people to reconnect with their roots.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
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