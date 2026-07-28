The Ghana Tourism Authority announced the passing of board member Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

The deceased, a former British Army officer and Akwamu royal, died on July 26, 2026, at his Spintex residence in Accra

He played a key role in developing Ghana's Year of Return campaign and led Bridgezone, an agency connecting Africa to Western audiences

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah, a board member of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and one of the key architects of the Year of Return campaign, has passed away.

Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) board member and Akwamu royal Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah passes away. Photo source: @ghanatourismauthority

Source: Instagram

The Ghana Tourism Authority shared the tragic news in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, describing his death as a tragic loss for the tourism industry and for the diasporic community that he worked tirelessly to connect with the African continent.

What happened to Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah?

The exact circumstances behind the demise of the late Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah remain unknown.

However, in their public statement, GTA stated that their late board member passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2026, at his private residence in Spintex, Accra.

The statement read:

"The tourism industry has lost a pioneering figure and a vital link to the diasporan community. Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah tragically passed away in the early hours of July 26, 2026, at his private residence in Spintex, Accra."

The news of Bart-Appiah's demise has evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, who offered their condolences and eulogised him on social media.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah is below:

Who was Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah?

Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah was a member of the Ghana Tourism Authority board following his appointment in 2025.

Before his board appointment, he had carved out a distinguished career spanning military service and cultural advocacy.

He was instrumental in the "Year of Return" tourism campaign under the previous NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

The late Bart-Appiah was also a former British Army officer and a royal of the Akwamu Traditional Family.

He was the grandson of the Queenmother of Akwamu, Nana Afrokuma II, and the nephew of the overlord of the Akwamu stool (throne) in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bridgezone, an agency dedicated to presenting Africa to Western audiences and building meaningful cultural bridges between the continent and the global diaspora.

His most significant contribution to Ghana's tourism sector was his involvement in shaping and promoting the Year of Return, the flagship campaign that encouraged members of the African diaspora to visit Ghana and reconnect with their roots.

Beyond his professional achievements, Prince Anthony was a devoted father to two teenage children, whom he was said to cherish deeply.

He was married to Kayra Harding, a Panamanian politician, lawyer, author and former First Vice President of Panama's National Assembly, with whom he tied the knot in a lavish wedding at the Westin Hotel Playa Bonita in 2022.

The Ghana Tourism Authority described him as "a pioneering figure and a vital link to the diasporan community", acknowledging that his departure leaves a considerable void in an industry he helped to transform.

Reactions to Prince Anthony Bart-Appiah's passing

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from followers and associates across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

misstourismghana_2ndprincess wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

abrantiethegentleman wrote:

"Oh, Bart Appiah! How! My Gee, rest well. Hmm."

Ahafo Ano MP's mother and queenmother dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the passing of Nana Akua Afriyie I, the Ahenebronumhemaa of Tepa and mother of Ahafo Ano MP Eric Agyemang-Prempeh, who died peacefully at the age of 104, surrounded by her children at Tepa Government Hospital.

The heartfelt tributes and condolences shared on social media reveal the profound impact she had on her community and the deep sorrow felt by those who knew her throughout her remarkable life.

Source: YEN.com.gh