The University of Health and Allied Sciences suspended its ongoing End-of-Second-Semester Examinations with immediate effect on August 15, 2026

UHAS announced the suspension was necessary to resolve outstanding administrative and logistical matters affecting the examinations

The university directed students to monitor official channels as a revised exam timetable was expected by Monday, August 17, 2026

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has put its End-of-Second-Semester Examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year on hold, citing unresolved administrative and logistical challenges that needed to be addressed before the assessments could continue.

University of Health and Allied Sciences suspend End-of-Second-Semester Examinations due to administrative issues. Image credit: UESD, UHAS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Directorate of Academic Affairs issued the suspension notice on Saturday, August 15, 2026, bringing the ongoing examinations to an abrupt halt. JoyNews reported on the development on August 17, 2026.

UHAS promises revised timetable

In its notice, the university assured students that a new examination schedule would be released by the close of business on Monday, August 17, 2026.

Students were urged to stay accessible and keep a close eye on UHAS's official communication platforms for any updates regarding the rescheduled assessments.

The university did not elaborate on the precise nature of the administrative and logistical problems that led to the decision, leaving students without a full explanation for the disruption.

"Management regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the cooperation of all members and staff of the University Community," the official notice read.

All students who were in the middle of their end-of-semester examinations are now expected to await further guidance from the university before resuming.

UHAS made clear that communication through its official channels would be the primary way students would receive information about the new timetable.

The suspension covers the full scope of the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2025/2026 academic year, affecting students across the institution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh