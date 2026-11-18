Kpando Senior High School clinched the top spot at the 7th Energy Commission SHS Renewable Energy Challenge on Tuesday, November 17, 2026

The Volta Region school edged out five competitors, including PRESEC Legon and Dabokpa Technical Institute, in the national contest

Kpando SHS has now won the prestigious competition twice in three years, cementing its reputation as a renewable energy powerhouse

Kpando Senior High School has etched its name further into Ghanaian academic history, winning the 7th Energy Commission Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge 2026 and claiming a GH¢50,000 prize.

Kpando SHS makes history, beats PRESEC and 4 others schools to win 7th renewable energy challenge 2026. Image credit: NSMQ, Kpando SHS/X

Source: Facebook

The Volta Region school triumphed at the national competition held on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, outperforming five other schools in a contest that tests students' creativity and practical thinking around renewable energy solutions.

Kpando SHS edges out stiff competition

Kpando SHS topped the final standings with 79 points, pipping Dabokpa Technical Institute into second place by just a single point.

The Accra-based PRESEC Legon rounded off the top three with 75 points.

OLA Girls' Senior High School finished fourth with 73 points, followed closely by Ahantaman Girls' SHS in fifth with 72 points. Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS completed the rankings in sixth place with 67 points.

Beyond the GH¢50,000 cash prize, Kpando SHS also received renewable energy equipment and science textbooks as part of the rewards package for finishing as champions.

Kpando SHS's previous milestones

What makes this victory particularly significant is the trajectory Kpando SHS has maintained in recent editions of the competition.

The school won the championship in 2024, dropped to third place in 2025, and has now reclaimed the title in 2026, winning the competition twice in three years.

That kind of consistency on a national stage is a testament to the school's sustained investment in science and technology education, as well as the dedication of its students and staff.

The Energy Commission established the Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge to inspire young Ghanaians to devise workable solutions to energy challenges while building awareness around sustainable energy sources.

For Kpando SHS and the wider Volta Region, the latest championship is yet another reminder that innovation in Ghana is not confined to the big cities.

The X post from the school celebrating the recent milestone is below.

NSMQ rankings: Ghana's top 3 SHS in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghana’s top three senior high schools in the 2026 NSMQ rankings, led by PRESEC-Legon, followed by Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine’s College.

The standings use Elo ratings based on competition data dating back to 2014, offering a measure of performance across multiple years. PRESEC-Legon’s top position follows its ninth NSMQ title, extending its lead among the competition’s most successful schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh