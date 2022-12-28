Dabanyi Sampson, a brilliant Ghanaian boy who earned eight As in the 2022 WASSCE needs help to achieve his dream of further studies at the university

He studied Science at the Kpando Senior High School, where he obtained the excellent grades, but may not be about to continue his education due to extreme poverty

Francis Appoh, a social media user, shared Sampson's story to solicit financial assistance for the brilliant young man

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dabanyi Sampson, a brilliant Ghanaian boy who obtained eight As in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), needs help to further his studies.

In a Twitter post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Francis Appoh (@kofi_francis) disclosed that the prodigy's dream of further studies hangs in the balance due to financial constraints.

Francis Appoh shares details about Dabanyi Sampson

He disclosed that Sampson studied Science at the Kpando Senior High School, where he bagged eight As in the 2022 WASSCE.

Photo of Dabanyi Sampson and his WASSCE results. Credit: @kofi_francis.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''He's from Worawora in the Biakoye district of the Oti region. Sampson would like to study further and pursue his dreams.

''Unfortunately, his parents are not financially sound, and thus, puts his future in jeopardy. He will need support to further his education at the tertiary level,'' the post read.

Francis Appoh appeals for financial help

Appoh urged benevolent individuals to reach them via 0256317820/0247929451. YEN.com.gh tried to reach Appoh at the time of this publication but his numbers did not go through.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Francis Appoh's appeal for help for Dabanyi Sampson

@DogbaAlex posted:

Contact the Asogli Traditional Council and Apply to UHAS.

@KwesiSarkwah said:

So imagine no FSHS such a brilliant chap would have wasted away just like that.

@antifailure1 commented:

Sampson should take the SAT and get out of here!

@Kwaku_AY reacted:

He’s from my hometown. Let me put it on our platform.

@iLAKE10 reacted:

Focus on schooling outside scholarships plenty.

@manhimself posted:

And some people trashed FREE SHS, wow.

@mac_gyan said:

Please, why don't you also try to create a GoFundMe to raise funds for him as well? Something may come out of it.

@CollinsMense commented:

He should apply for scholarships abroad. Much better deal.

KLRIDD said:

Government Scholarship is there for this reason. He should take it and stop feeling needy.

Brilliant Student From Twifo Praso With 6As in WASSCE Gains Admission Into UCC

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Enoch Inkoom, an alumnus of Mfantsipim School in the Central Region of Ghana, appealed for financial support to meet the deadline for his admission fees.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh