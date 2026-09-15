PRESEC, Legon has claimed the top spot in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz rankings with an Elo rating of 1720.30 points

The rankings draw on NSMQ competition data from 2014, making them a multi-year measure of each school's sustained performance

Mfantsipim School and St. Augustine's College secured second and third place respectively in the updated standings

The 2026 ranking of Ghana’s top senior high schools based on their performance in the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has placed PRESEC, Legon at the top of the list.

Top 3 senior high schools in 2026 as ranked by National Science and Maths Quiz (from 2014). Image credit: NSMQ

Source: Twitter

The ranking uses the Elo rating system, a method commonly used to assess the relative strength of competitors in sports and games. The system is also used in international rankings such as FIFA’s football rankings and in chess.

First position: Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon)

According to the ranking, PRESEC- Legon leads the list with an Elo rating of 1720.30 points.

The school has been one of the most successful institutions in the history of the NSMQ, recording several strong performances since the competition began.

The school has won the competition nine times, which includes the 2026 edition.

Its latest position at the top of the 2026 ranking further highlights its consistency in the competition over the years.

Second position: Mfantsipim Senior High School

Mfantsipim School occupies the second position with an Elo rating of 1618.77 points.

The Cape Coast-based school has also established itself as a formidable force in the NSMQ, with its performances across different editions contributing to its high rating.

Third position: St. Augustine's College

St. Augustine’s College, popularly known as AUGUSCO, ranks third with 1595.11 points.

The school has also enjoyed a strong record in the NSMQ and remains one of the prominent senior high schools associated with the competition.

The ranking is based on NSMQ performances from 2014, rather than being determined solely by results from the 2026 edition.

This means that the schools’ performances across multiple years are considered in determining their Elo ratings.

The 2026 rankings therefore provide a broader assessment of the schools’ performances in the NSMQ over the period under review.

The X post from the NSMQ announcing the ranking is below.

Full list of NSMQ winners from 1994

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the full list of NSMQ winners from 1994 to 2026. The record shows how PRESEC-Legon rose to the top with nine titles, ahead of Prempeh College and St Peter’s Senior High School.

The 2026 victory came after PRESEC-Legon defeated Accra Academy and St Augustine’s College in a closely contested grand finale. The school’s latest triumph extends a rivalry that has shaped Ghana’s most celebrated academic competition for more than three decades.

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Source: YEN.com.gh