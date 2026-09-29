Voice of KNUST announced on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, that 31 PRESEC-Legon alumni graduated as medical doctors

The milestone follows PRESEC-Legon's record ninth NSMQ title, capping an extraordinary period for the school

The 31 graduates add to the growing number of PRESEC alumni making their mark in Ghana's medical profession

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Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) has produced 31 medical doctors from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the close of the 2025/2026 academic year.

PRESEC-Legon produces 31 medical doctors from KNUST in the 2025/2026 academic year. Image credit: Voice of KNUST

Source: Facebook

Voice of KNUST shared the announcement on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, congratulating the prestigious all-boys institution on the feat.

The post confirmed that 31 old students of PRESEC-Legon completed their medical training at KNUST and walked away with their degrees as qualified doctors.

PRESEC-Legon's standout year

The graduation of 31 medical doctors comes during what has been a remarkable stretch for PRESEC-Legon.

The school had already made national headlines earlier in 2026 after clinching the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship for a record ninth time.

Taken together, the two achievements have placed the school firmly in the spotlight and generated considerable excitement within its alumni community.

The 31 new doctors represent just one cohort from a single university, which underlines the depth of PRESEC-Legon's academic pipeline.

For a school whose reputation has long rested on producing high achievers across various fields, the figure speaks to the consistency of its academic culture.

What the achievement means for Ghana's medical workforce

The newly qualified doctors are expected to advance to the next stage of their medical careers, contributing to Ghana's health sector as they take on professional roles.

Their graduation adds to the broader community of PRESEC alumni who have chosen medicine as their vocation, a group that continues to grow with each passing year.

For the school itself, the achievement carries significance beyond the raw numbers.

It reinforces PRESEC-Legon's standing as one of Ghana's foremost secondary institutions and reflects the ambitions that its students carry well beyond the school gates.

With an NSMQ record and 31 newly minted doctors to celebrate in the same year, PRESEC-Legon and its alumni have every reason to mark 2026 as one of the school's most memorable years on record.

The X post by Voice of KNUST is below.

Wesley Girls produces 48 doctors at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Wesley Girls’ High School’s milestone, as 48 former students graduated as medical doctors from KNUST in a single year.

The achievement was described as the first time one Ghanaian senior high school had produced 48 doctors in a single KNUST graduation year, drawing renewed attention to the Cape Coast school’s academic legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh