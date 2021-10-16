An earlier report about a 23-year-old Ghanaian banker who felt unappreciated by his girlfriend caused massive stir online

Netizens who saw the post had a lot to say about it

Many say the young man's girlfriend is an ingrate for requesting an increase in the Ghc500 monthly allowance she receives

A recent publication by YEN.com.gh shared that a young man recently took to social media to share a dilemma he finds himself in.

According to the report, the 23-year-old man who works at a bank revealed he makes Ghc2,800 a month and out of that he gives Ghc500 to his girlfriend who is a level 300 university student for her upkeep.

He shared that his woman however began complaining that her allowance needs to be increased and that makes him feel unappreciated.

Ghana cedis Photo credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post shared on the Facebook page of YEN.com.gh racked up massive reactions from Ghanaians.

A few of the over 400 comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

From Kusi Gideon:

It’s senseless to be giving out such an amount to a lady just because of love. Meanwhile your siblings and Parents Dey oo. That lady no can’t she work. She is not a marriage material that’s all.

Lorx Mercy Rhaz Lira replied:

at girl is a very lucky girl paaaa. How can u complain dat ¢500 isn't enough for u from ur boyfriend . Some of us our monthly salary is even ¢300 but we appreciate how much more ¢500 from somebody's son dat am dating. Dis life no balance

Rufina Ahaawaayele wrote:

She is bless, she should go and ask her friends and see how much their boyfriends always give them

Issahaku Ben:

GHC 2,800.00 is too much for him to give her just GHC 500.00 in a month. But the question I will want to ask is, how much does he give his parents (Mum and Dad) in a month?

From Abraham Pappoe:

It's true, she has the right to be angry 500gh is too much, you have to reduce it to 200gh if not u can't make it in life Woosei market no Braa

Isaac Badu commented:

Why do you waste your time on a girl who doesn't love you wholeheartedly. You treasure her as gold and will not like to loose her but i tell you there is a lot of gold in the earth yet to be mined You are 23 build a better future for yourself

Source: Yen.com.gh