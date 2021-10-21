A young lady, Doreen Kabareebe, has been criticised on social media after boarding a bike despite saying she can't date a man without a car

Doreen was on the radio when she made the statement and boarded a bike the same day, after leaving the studio

Some social media users who criticised the young lady said she should get herself a car first before finding a man who has one

A socialite identified as Doreen Kabareebe has been criticised on social media for boarding a bike after saying she can’t date a man who doesn’t have one.

Doreen, who is a beauty queen and model, was said to have told prospective suitors in a radio interview not to approach her if they don't have a car, Yabaleft reports.

Doreen Kabareebe has been criticised on social media for boarding a bike. Photo credit: @doreenkabareebe

In her words:

“If you don’t have a car, don’t call my number.”

Ironically, the young lady was spotted on a bike supposedly after the interview. She could be seen wearing the same dress, wristwatch and hairstyle she had in the photos she shared on her verified Instagram page, @doreenkabareebe.

The beauty queen has been criticised by some social media users.

Below are some of the reactions:

Velile Noah said:

“She needs to buy her own first than relying on other ppl’s success.”

Congolese Prince wrote:

“She wants a guy with a car but can’t afford to buy her own car, nonsense.”

Stephan Ng’andwe wrote:

“She has set standards she can’t afford on her own.”

Woman gifts herself a car

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a woman blessed herself with a brand new BMW car and took to social media to share the beautiful snaps as she posed next to the whip. @LeestacxS said it was a gift for herself after working so hard.

Some people also headed to the comments section to congratulate their friend.

Her inspired social media followers could not contain their excitement and some people begged for a ride while some would like to see their names on her number plates.

The delighted woman wrote on Twitter:

“Here’s my birthday gift from Me to Me. #SestereMcBeamer”

